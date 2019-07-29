LETTER - Minister Thoko Didiza’s intentions to forge partnerships and avail agricultural finance to the agriculture sector is a significant step towards breaking financial setbacks faced by farmers and the economy. South Africa is experiencing a declining economy which translates to more job losses. Didiza’s intentions need to be supported by various stakeholders and private sectors to achieve the economic transformation we are desperately looking for.

It cannot be business as usual without noting that land reform and agricultural issues affect the entire nation. It is in the interests of the founding values of land reform’s programmes like restitution of land rights, land redistribution and land tenure to create opportunities for the historically disadvantaged groups and make a concerted effort in growing the agricultural sector in an inclusive economy.

Reviewing the role of the Land Bank towards boosting emerging farmers is a great exercise from the government. Noting that the mandate of the Land Bank, which is to finance agricultural developments while maintaining food security, economic growth and transforming the agricultural sector, does not fall far from the envisioned narrative of a successful land reform. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development must seek to unlock the full value of the land and ensure production.

I applaud the minister’s speech on the productive use of land and the commercialisation of black farmers. Affording black emerging farmers opportunities in the commercial farming sector will boost the economy in the long run. The system of having few players in the production sectors like agriculture won’t take the country further looking at the growing population and the impact it has on the economy.

Didiza said the food value chain remains highly concentrated among a few players. This is hardly the basis of building a sustained agriculture economy that serves all.

The future of emerging farmers across the country looks bright, with much support coming their way. Didiza emphasised that there will be a meaningful conversation with land owners and emerging farmers on the productive use of land. She also vowed that commercialisation of black farmers remains an important objective if we are to transform the country’s agricultural sector.

Relating to her objectives to gain more partnerships within the sector, it should be known that the government does not create jobs, its role is to create a conducive environment for wealth creation and attract direct and indirect investments. That happens when policymakers pass regulations that seek to benefit the common good of the people such as passing regulations that inspire inclusive participation in economic growth and encourage wealth redistribution. We need to adopt the attitude of “if the land is put to good use, agriculture will thrive, the economy thrives, and the country will thrive as well”.

The scourge of poverty and unemployment will be a story in the generations to come. A story that will end by saying “we turned emerging farmers into commercial farmers”.

We must uphold the vision of Nelson Mandela, who said: “Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the action of human beings.

“Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life.”

Mphahlela Rammutla is the Senior Communications Officer at the Department of Agriculture , Land Reform and Rural Development. He writes in his personal capacity.

The Mercury