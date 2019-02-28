File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - This morning, South Africans woke up to a story of the murder of 27-year-old Thoriso Themane who was killed by Capricorn High School pupils. Every day, murder, rape, and other heinous crimes are committed by youths below 18. Why should they be accorded preferential treatment?

No matter how old one is, murder or rape are not crimes that are committed without the culprit putting thought into it. Any teenager who tortures and kills a human being or commits rape should not be treated as a child and should not be allowed to get away with it. By letting them get away with it, we continue to encourage the rot that is slowly but surely eroding the world.

Should juveniles be tried in courts of law as adults?

I say yes, depending on the gravity of the crime, juveniles should be tried as adults if the crimes that they have committed are adult.

There should be no excuse. Youths who commit crimes are criminals and we should not let their age continue to allow them to be on our streets, living as our neighbours, and in many instances, committing more crimes.

My heart goes out to the parents, families and communities affected by this tragic loss of life.

- THE MERCURY