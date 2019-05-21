DURBAN - An open letter to the mayor of eThekwini... Dear Madam Mayor:

When I visited the Sustainable Living Exhibition held in our Convention Centre on Friday May 17, two things struck me.

First, the exhibits placed by the municipality stood out as the best and most eye catching, helped greatly by excellent displays of plant material, all grown in our own council nurseries.

Second, I could not help but notice large pictures of you displayed on either side of the main stage. The wording of the accompanying message suggests that you advocate service delivery.

As it did not take terribly long to view all the exhibits, a walk along our beach promenade seemed a good way to round off an enjoyable afternoon in the magnificent Durban weather. What I witnessed, however, belies your assertion that you are committed to service delivery.

No opportunity should be missed to promote our city and its amenities as a highly desirable place to visit, and then our visitors will enthusiastically tell their friends and others that Durban is the place to visit.

My hopes of this ever happening were dashed when I saw a sign on the lifeguard tower at the Bay of Plenty reflecting the condition of the bathing water.

The sign informs us that samples are taken every two weeks, with the last sample being taken on 50/12/2018 (sic). A short distance away, and on a chalk board, lifesavers record information on sea temperatures, conditions and tides. The information displayed related to the previous day. When I raised this with one of the lifesavers who was in the building, he explained that “they” must have forgotten to update the information. He confirmed from his tide table that it was indeed outdated information.

I should also point out that our city very recently hosted the Tourism Indaba, showcasing our city and country to the tourist trade.

What an impression we have created of our city and its amenities! What a lost opportunity to market what should be one of the gems attracting tourists to spend their money and time here.

Why I am addressing you in this open letter, Madam Mayor, is that I believe as citizens of Durban it is not unreasonable to ask you to demonstrate that you are indeed committed to service delivery, and not just lip service as portrayed in your glorious posters.

Through ineptitude, countless opportunities have no doubt been lost to promote our wonderful beaches. This cannot be tolerated.

The last thing I would like to see is a knee-jerk reaction resulting merely in some of the junior staff being disciplined.

Any oversight of this nature points to underlying problems in the system employed by the council to properly monitor well-used tourist venues.

I would like you to explain, given your commitment to service delivery, how oversights of this nature are allowed to happen on your watch as mayor of our city, and what you intend to do differently to ensure we do not become the laughing stock among other tourist destinations.

