LETTER - The Bill of Rights, enshrined in our Constitution, is referred to as the cornerstone of our democracy in South Africa. Section 9(3) says “the State may not unfairly discriminate against anyone on one or more grounds, including race”. The decision by officials of eThekwini Municipality, to exclude coloureds and Indians from a municipal auction, is in direct conflict with this provision in the Constitution.

The Constitution will not be worth the paper it is written on if such illegal actions are not exposed and condemned.

This latest incident is part of a far bigger trajectory, which threatens the foundations of our democracy and commitment to nation-building.

I accept that apartheid in this country created one of the most divided societies in the world.

When the ANC came into power in 1994, it did so on the promise that it would “level the playing fields”.

It's been in power for the past 25 years and little has been done to achieve this vision.

You cannot continue with this old, worn-out narrative, while the country suffers.

The auction of municipal vehicles is meant to recover maximum funds that would go back into city coffers.

Any attempt by officials to circumvent this process, to benefit a few, must be seen as unlawful and a dereliction of duty.

It is in my interest, as a ratepayer, that they are hauled before a disciplinary process and fired.

The truth of the state of the municipality is that a few ratepayers are paying for decisions that seek to benefit those who don't pay.

We cannot sit back while our city leaders continue killing the goose that lays the golden egg.

The Mercury