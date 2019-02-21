DUT students took to the streets on Monday, marching from the Steve Biko campus to city hall, demanding that swift action be taken against those implicated in killing fellow student Mlungisi Madonsela. Photo by Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - As a foreigner, and potential investor in South African business, it is evident why businessmen are loathe to invest in any form of enterprise which requires workers of any kind. Every news report shows violent protests aimed at forcing the government to make some unspecified minority group provide jobs, or increased wages, or comply with a range of absurd demands. Surely someone should understand that the government does not create employment in industries, agriculture or mining, and no one willingly engages in the frequent confrontations which have become the norm in our industrial relations, hence no investment.

The government rhetoric about huge future investment in industries runs contrary to local and international investors’ perceptions of the desirability of engaging in the struggle to make profits in a moribund economy, aggravated by the official government endorsement of the “proletarian revolution” and the struggle of the masses in order to ensure the survival of the ruling party.

Why would any sane person want to lock themselves into our legislated draconian labour-employer relationship when there is a whole world out there inviting capital and labour to share in their economic growth.

Maybe, after the election, we will see some logical analysis of the situation instead of grand-standing and obfuscation.

