We hold the world’s largest reserves of gold, platinum, chrome and manganese ore and the second largest reserves of zirconium, vanadium and titanium (Mineral Resources Handbook of South Africa).
In addition, nearly 100% of SA’s cement and building aggregates are made locally and 80% of the country’s steel is manufactured locally from locally mined iron ore.
Water is South Africa’s most precious natural resource and is a scarce commodity.
We also produce in excess of 255 million tons of coal and use almost 75% of that domestically, accounting for 77% of the country’s energy needs. A total of 92% of coal consumed in Africa is produced in South Africa.