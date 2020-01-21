LETTER: We have an abundance of coal; it is black gold to this country









Coal is more important to the South African economy than gold, the writer explains. African News Agency (ANA) Archives LETTER: South Africa has an abundance of mineral resources and is the world’s fifth-largest mining sector. We hold the world’s largest reserves of gold, platinum, chrome and manganese ore and the second largest reserves of zirconium, vanadium and titanium (Mineral Resources Handbook of South Africa). In addition, nearly 100% of SA’s cement and building aggregates are made locally and 80% of the country’s steel is manufactured locally from locally mined iron ore. Water is South Africa’s most precious natural resource and is a scarce commodity. We also produce in excess of 255 million tons of coal and use almost 75% of that domestically, accounting for 77% of the country’s energy needs. A total of 92% of coal consumed in Africa is produced in South Africa.

With these figures, coal is more important to the South African economy than gold.

Eskom is a public utility owned by government (representing the South African public) which ensures that the country’s coal resources are managed so that all South Africans can benefit.

The main motive behind the government managing state resources is to ensure that the people of the country benefit.

In oil-producing countries, the locals benefit through lower fuel prices and reduced taxes - or none - paid by its citizens.

Education is free and social assistance provided to those who cannot find employment.

The revenue generated from the sale of oil is used to improve the lives of the countries’ citizens.

Why is this not the case in South Africa? The answer lies in the fact that for decades a small group of businessmen have exploited our state resources to benefit themselves.

There are growing calls from some individuals and groups for the privatisation of Eskom, a state-owned enterprise, because of poor management and the crises plaguing the entity.

The reason given is that the government has failed to carry its mandate and manage this critical resource.

Why are there no similar calls for the water sector to be privatised? The answer lies in the fact that water utilities remain loss-making enterprises, reliant largely on state grants and therefore do not attract the interest of business entrepreneurs like South Africa’s Nicky Oppenheimer who is currently the 200th richest man in the world with a net worth of $7.7billion (R91bn).

Almost all of that money came from South African diamonds.

The Mercury