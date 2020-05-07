LETTER: We’re being groomed for a dictatorship

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LETTER - Gerry Nelson, The Mercury, Tuesday, is correct in stating that in combating the coronavirus, the ANC is advancing socialism. The lockdown is in fact proceeding in lockstep with the eight-phase strategy Saul Alinsky proclaimed in 1971 by which a country can be transformed into a socialist dictatorship. Despite its unaffordability and impracticality, the ANC is forging ahead with the imposition of the National Health Insurance. State control of health is the first step followed by increased levels of poverty and dependence on state aid. With 18 million people dependent on state grants, up from 2.4 million in 1994, the Alinsky plan is on track. Allied with that is food control. Under the ANC’S Covid-19 combat regulations, only provincial and local government may distribute food. Anyone else has to apply for a permit. Permit application, inevitably, is tied up in red tape and delays in order to frustrate and discourage private initiative. Yet, ironically, the government happily accepted billions of rand in welfare aid from the private sector.

Besides, as everyone knows, service delivery from all levels of the government is corrupt and inefficient. Worse still, by insisting on controlling food distribution to the needy, the ANC has politicised a fundamental of life, a strategy Stalin understood very well in the 1930s, which is fifth on the Alinsky list.

Promoting debt is third. The squeeze put on private enterprise by inflexible labour regulations and B-BBEE has flat-lined economic growth. The lockdown is having a terminal effect on even more business ventures, thus increasing debt, poverty and ultimately state dependence.

Gun control, at number four, is mired in red tape aimed at disarming the law-abiding. And suddenly we have 73 000 militia out protecting the government from those who might challenge its authoritarian regulations.

Education, at number six, has progressed well in lowering standards and churning out illiterates.

Religion, at number seven, may be a hold-out in securing all eight of the Alinsky plan.

The eighth phase, class warfare, is a firm favourite of socialists. Between the likes of EFF leader Julius Malema who has promised the slaughter of white people at some future point, discrimination against whites in terms of demographic representivity and now discrimination against whites in terms of food parcel distribution and business aid, the demonisation and marginalisation of whites is on track.

Adroit appeals to the Constitutional Court seem to be the only avenue left to head off the worst of the Alinsky socialist dystopia.

The Mercury