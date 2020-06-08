LETTER: When looting is a social statement

LETTER - Regarding the recent protests in the USA after the brutal use of excessive force against black suspects, culminating in the death of George Floyd. The scale on which this incident has mobilised protesters is amazing. With any mass mobilisation “looters” and other disgruntled elements emerge. The notable looting of a Nike store, burning of a Mercedes car and the graffiti on a car in a dealership send out a strong message. Included in this was an incident where cars were literally driven out of a dealership and the police just looked on.

This is in USA, the vanguard of global democracy and champion of equal opportunities. France strangely was also affected and here it seems Louis Vuitton stores were targeted and Champs De Elysees (pronounced as Le Chans eLezee) which is the V&A equivalents of Paris. Law-enforcement officers just looked on. The Covid-19 crisis was forgotten.

These attacks in comparison to South Africa reveal a strange and disturbing mindset.

In South Africa, it’s a liquor store, a grocery spaza or supermarket in some low-income areas (that are looted) and it takes some community issue where tyres are burned to create momentum.

Never would you have looting at a high-end store or mall.

It seems that it is because of the global culture of crass materialism (the bling culture) and the massive corporate payouts while the majority are saddled with high-interest debts, casual temporary employment and mediocre lives that the first opportunity to loot becomes both a political and social statement.

Incidentally, “loot” is a Hindi word describing the British looting of India.

The spraying of Eat the Rich on a white Mercedes sums up the growing global discontentment with global financial exclusion. And politically this is going to give rise to greater and strengthened populist movements and a more radical approach to politics.

The Mercury