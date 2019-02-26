"He fails to acknowledge that the majority of black learners do not have access to quality education." File Image/ANA

DURBAN - Duncan du Bois’s letter, “Equity has no place in competence”, in The Mercury of February 22 refers. The writer seems to believe that it is wrong “to grow black equity” and he also asserts that “equity has no place in the hierarchy of competence”.

But he does not tell us why there must be a hierarchy in competence.

He then says “blacks (not black people) would be beneficiaries of mentoring, internships, training and bursaries”, as if that is wrong in a country with extreme inequalities, and those imbalances reflect themselves on racial terms because of our history.

He fails to acknowledge that the majority of black learners do not have access to quality education compared to that offered at extremely expensive private schools.

He seems to suggest that 25 years should have been enough to correct the injustices of the past and then level the playing field. Last, it is not true that “other population groups are denied such benefits”; preference is not denial, preference is given to previously disadvantaged groups.

