Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who must be charged by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, has resentfully postponed his highly controversial judicial amendments. Netanyahu may be the longest-serving leader of apartheid Israel, but in the recent past, he has been navigating, perhaps, one of the most turbulent periods in his political career.

The massive demonstration in Tel Aviv and other parts of the country proves citizens’ dissatisfaction with his contentious judicial reform plans. One of the core grievances that citizens of the Israeli regime have with Netanyahu’s failed coup against the country’s judiciary, is that the overhaul will destroy the independence of the Supreme Court, by giving the Knesset full control over the judiciary. Hence, political commentators have accused the ultra-right coalition Israeli regime of attempting a power-grab of the judiciary.

Netanyahu is a warmonger and an obstacle to peace and safety in the Holy Land. His leadership threatens the efforts towards a just solution. He must be prosecuted and brought before a war crimes tribunal. While waiting for this to happen, regrettably, he will continue to prevent all those who live in Palestine a chance of building a roadmap to reconciliation and a free Palestine. Every effort must be made to curb the growing hostilities, mainly due to Ramadaan, the upcoming Christian religious holidays and Eid in a few weeks time.

* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus