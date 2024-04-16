NSFAS crisis demands accountability

Last week’s announcement by Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande regarding the disbandment of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board and the appointment of an administrator, Sithembiso Freeman Nomvalo, underscores a deepening crisis in the education sector. The NSFAS, tasked with supporting the education of deserving but financially disadvantaged students, has failed miserably, leaving thousands of hopefuls in despair. The responsibility for this failure lies squarely at the doorstep of Nzimande and his department, the primary shareholder of NSFAS.

The abysmal oversight by Nzimande has allowed the scheme to falter on its core mandate, betraying the aspirations of countless students who depend on it for their educational pursuits. The dire state of NSFAS not only jeopardises individual futures but also undermines the country’s prospects for socio-economic progress. While the removal of the board and the appointment of an administrator may offer a temporary reprieve, it falls far short of addressing the systemic issues plaguing NSFAS. Nzimande’s involvement in alleged misappropriation of funds further erodes trust in his ability to spearhead meaningful reforms. The upcoming elections present an opportune moment for students to demand accountability. They must remember how successive governments have failed them and vote accordingly.

A party that offers a concrete plan to overhaul NSFAS and prioritise education as a national imperative should be their choice. Education is not a privilege but a fundamental right, and it is high time our leaders treated it as such. It is baffling that a government capable of ensuring timely payments to millions of public servants every month cannot replicate the same efficiency in managing NSFAS. Students deserve better. They deserve an education system that uplifts rather than obstructs. They deserve a government that prioritises their needs and acts decisively to fulfill its promises.