Rugby World Cup - South Africa arrive in Johannesburg Picture: REUTERS, MIKE HUTCHINGS Dear Siya I don’t know how else to say this, except to say, thank you. You have made a believer out of me, again. It’s been over 20 years now since I screamed or shouted for a Springbok victory. I was at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final. A boy in Standard 8 with his dad, behind the poles where Joel kicked the winning drop kick, and I screamed and celebrated for days like the rest of South Africa. The country was filled with hope, optimism and a feeling that everything was going to be okay. Francois hugging Madiba, the world watching; we were destined to be great, nothing could stop us. Hope streamed through every corner of this country of ours. Surely this was the start of something great.

But alas, it faded, for me and the people close to me; I could sense it, you could feel it. The hope, the inspiration and optimism faded since that feeling I had back then at Ellis Park that day. For the sake of brevity, what followed was years of change and hardship as a country.

Presidents came and went, a downturn in the economy, low optimism, all coupled with poor sports results. Don’t kid yourself, SA’s sports results have a massive impact on this country and its people.

I found myself resenting the country I was born in, and being negative about everything in our country - sport, people, the economy; and even spoke of emigrating. So much so, I found myself supporting and shouting for the All Blacks for a good few years. A cardinal sin, I know. How could someone do this? But their rugby and their culture made me happy, and I needed some happiness. Their approach and their professionalism were something I needed and wanted in a team, which SA just didn’t have.

Did I sell my country out? Maybe. But I felt like it had sold me out, so fair was fair. Deep down I guess I didn’t want to, but sometimes it’s easier to ignore adversity and choose the easy road.

But now, I’m a father of two. My children have never seen a World Cup, and don’t know what a Springbok is, or what it means to be one. These two young South Africans are born only knowing SA as world champions, a rarity. I see the hope I had behind the poles in 1995 in them.

Of course, we dressed them in green and gold on Friday and Saturday. Born in this country, into this democracy, young, innocent, and full of hope and promise. The future I saw standing in front of me filled with promise. Hope that you and your team have reinstated in me; back into the people of this country.

So why now, why not in 2007? Am I jumping back on the winning bandwagon here now that you are world champions? No. I didn’t in 2007. That team was different, for me; that was about them. I’d be sending you this letter even if you had lost the final on Saturday. Simply put, Rassie, your team, all of you didn’t win this World Cup for you; you did it for the people of your country. That, above all, is what makes this World Cup win different from 2007, and on a par with 1995.

You all have made me a believer again, and I have the utmost respect for each and every one of you and your team. I found myself shouting at the TV, screaming when we scored a try. Something I haven’t done in over 20 years during a Bok rugby game. I guess you could say you re-grew my heart for SA, if there is such a thing.

You made me feel pride again, feel “gees” again, and feel hope again for this great country! Please don’t lose this momentum, you are a pillar of inspiration, you can and have made a difference to your people. You have my backing Siya, my children have my backing, and we can grow this hope and build this country together.

It starts at home, with each and every individual. Stronger together has never rung truer than it does right now in South Africa.

Like I said, thank you, I am a believer, again!

