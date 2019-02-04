Overgrown verges along the M7 Highway are endangering motorists.

DURBAN - An open letter to the mayor of eThekwini. Dear Mayor Gumede,

Please drive along the M7 (Solomon Mahlangu Drive) from South Coast Road to the N2 and back, at night, and when it is raining. You will then notice the following:

* The numerous pot holes which have been “repaired” to such an extent that in some areas there are more patches than original road. The potholes reappear within weeks of being fixed. Drivers swerve left and right to avoid damaging their tyres.

* The large number of heavy trucks, which are often overloaded, which use this road as it is the main route from the Durban harbour to the N3 to Gauteng and the Free State, and to the N2 North and South. The road was not built to handle the volume of these heavies.

* The lack of street lighting. About three years ago I attempted to count the number of light poles which had been cut down (I assume this was in order to steal the cables). I lost count at 30. To date only a few lights have been replaced.

The area under the railway bridge close to South Coast Road is home to many, and, as a woman I do not feel at all safe using this stretch of dark road when on my own.

* The lines on both carriageways are faded in some areas and non-existent in others. When the road is wet it is very difficult make out the lanes and the sides of the road, especially as there is no lighting.

It is a hair-raising experience negotiating the potholes and trucks with no definite lanes to guide you. It would be appreciated if you could let the public know how many tens of millions of rand have been spent to fix this stretch of road in the past five years with virtually nothing to show for the spend.

An investigation into the contracts might be a good idea as despite a great deal of money being spent, the road is in the worst state of disrepair ever.

