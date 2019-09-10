Picture: Pixabay

OPINION - I refer to the report, “Death penalty on Cabinet agenda - Minister”, The Mercury, September 4, in which Siyabongo Mkhwanazi and ANA (African News Agency) reported that the government could consider amendments to the law and a review on the death penalty to clamp down on violent crimes, including the killing of women and children. He reported further that the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, had said he would take proposals to the Cabinet and that a referendum on the death penalty “was a matter for discussion”.

With the escalation of violent and savage crime, as has occurred in the past week, and murder and abuse of women and children escalating, as well as the death of some foreign Africans in xenophobic attacks on their premises and shops, many people and communities are calling for capital punishment to be reinstated.

It was open to the drafters of the interim Constitution either to totally proscribe capital punishment or to sanction it. Instead they chose the metaphorical “Solomonic” solution, and elected to allow the Constitutional Court to adjudicate on this controversial and problematic issue, giving rise to the famous Makwanyane judgment, which found that capital punishment was in conflict with important provisions in the Bill of Rights, such as human dignity, the right to life and prohibition of cruel and inhuman and degrading punishment.

Although the Makwanyane judgment brought to an end capital punishment in South Africa, popular sentiment appears to favour the reinstatement of the death penalty.

However, as Judge Albie Sachs was at pains to explain in his judgment on the Makwanyane case, capital punishment offers an “illusory solution to crime, and as such detracts from really effective measures to protect the public”.

The unacceptable incidence of violent crime in South Africa has resulted in vociferous demands in the community for the reinstatement of the death penalty in our country. There are cogent arguments for and against.

The arguments against the death penalty are:

(1) There is, according to research, no conclusive evidence to prove that the death penalty is more of a deterrent than life imprisonment.

(2) The death penalty is an irrevocable punishment. In the US there are about 12 recorded cases in which people were executed and subsequently it has been established that the people concerned were indeed innocent.

(3) The death penalty is a cruel and barbaric punishment that depraves all who are involved with it.

(4) In a heterogeneous country like South Africa and the US, it has been established that there is invariably a racial bias in the imposition of the death penalty.

(5) The death penalty is an arbitrary punishment since it is not imposed with any consistency.

(6) The death penalty is morally, philosophically and theologically questionable. The great philosophers and theologians of the contemporary world have profound reservations about its application.

The most powerful argument in favour of the ultimate penalty is that of retribution. When unspeakable crimes are committed, society demands retribution - and this can only be satisfied, according to the proponents of the death penalty, with the ultimate punishment.

However great the demand for retribution may be, it is submitted that it is manifestly outweighed by the six arguments against the reinstatement of the death penalty, set out above.

Most informed and perceptive commentators are of the opinion that the reinstatement of the death penalty would not magically or instantaneously resolve or even reduce the serious crime problem in South Africa. What is required is a far more effective and well-resourced criminal justice system and a competent police force that is not corrupt in its fight against crime.

Devenish is emeritus professor of public law, UKZN

The Mercury