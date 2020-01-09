OPINION: Develop Naval Island to improve tourism, boost port’s economy









Naval Island, in the Richards Bay port, has tourism potential that needs to be developed, says the writer. OPINION - Transnet’s decision to close Naval Island to the public during December/January is a regressive step that will have negative consequences not only for the residents of Richards Bay, but for thousands of tourists who come from different parts of South Africa and abroad to enjoy themselves. It has to be noted that Naval Island offers tourists an opportunity to view or watch the ships entering and ­leaving the port of Richards Bay, including the waterfront, without any obstruction, which is rare in South Africa. For this and many other reasons, Naval Island has the potential to transform Richards Bay from a predominantly industrial town to a city with a diverse economy. Another decision which Transnet took with devastating consequences was the designation of the Port of Richards Bay as a Bulk Harbour. According to Transnet officials, this is the reason Transnet has not, and will not, construct a container terminal for use by companies that are located in Richards Bay.

For this reason, companies such as Mondi Paper, Richards Bay Minerals, Bell Equipment etc are forced to transport their goods to the Port of Durban which is a 400km return journey.

Apart from the exorbitant costs that these companies incur, there are accidents involving trucks on our roads that lead to loss of many lives.

Representations were made to Transnet by different stakeholders between 1996 and 2000 to build a container terminal in Richards Bay, without any success.

Instead, Transnet responded by designating the Port of Richards Bay as a Bulk Port without even consulting affected businesses and local governments, which is against section 41(1)(* ) of the Constitution, which says that all spheres of government and all organs of state within each sphere must cooperate with one another in mutual trust and good faith by informing one another of, and consulting one another on, matters of common interest.

Transnet, an organ of state, argues that it cannot, and will not, build a terminal in Richards Bay because of container volumes that are too low and because the Port of Richards Bay is a Bulk Harbour, which is not convincing.

Available evidence indicates that ports with container handling facilities around the world contribute immensely to the economic growth in their cities, which means if Richards Bay had a container terminal, unemployment in the districts of King Cetshwayo, Umkhanyakude and Zululand would be much lower.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision of growing South Africa’s economy and of creating jobs will not be realised unless state-owned companies, including Transnet, share his vision.

Does an organ of state like Transnet refuse to do what businesses need to do in order to sustain their futures?

It is suggested that a partnership involving different stakeholders, namely Transnet, the Sharks Board, and the provincial and local governments, be given a mandate to provide the infrastructure necessary for a tourist destination, such as ablution facilities, a park, shark nets, a wedding venue, 24-hour security, cleaning services etc. Naval Island also needs to be professionally managed.

My opinion is that this is not about unavailability of funds.

Instead, it is grandstanding, which will not take South Africa out of its economic morass.

Take the closure of Naval Island to the public, for example.

If people were misbehaving or littering, Transnet could have appointed service providers to provide security and also to clean the island, even if it was only for the festive season.

The Mercury