OPINION: Getting sex education in SA right









. Picture: AFP OPINION - The Department of Basic Education has developed what it terms a comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) policy for implementation in schools that has been rejected by many teachers and parents. Despite some of the content being highly controversial the department has warned teachers that if they refuse to teach it, they will be subject to disciplinary action. The department’s authoritarian approach suggests that it has not consulted widely enough with educators or parents, and it is encroaching on the rights of parents to decide what their children should be taught about sex. Nor are teachers the people to teach such a sensitive subject, for it requires skills and experience that are not part of standard classroom teaching. It seems that the department is unaware of the existence of a comprehensive sex education programme that was taught, successfully, for many years in KwaZulu-Natal, by social workers or experienced counsellors who had had specialised training in this field, and in dealing with human relationship problems generally. The programme was devised by the late Ruth Keech, an experienced marriage and family therapist (and a well-known South African poet) at what was then Marriage Guidance (now Famsa) from the 1970s. It was regularly updated - to deal with HIV-related issues, for example - and the early version was published by Keech in her book Education for Living. Before she died in 2013, she had written a voluminous draft of an update that included topical issues and guidelines for running group discussions about them.

Teaching the biological aspects of sex and reproduction is straightforward, but when linking it to human behaviour, moral issues abound.

Education for Living was grounded in the experience gained by social workers in the field of marriage and family therapy, which included sexual problems, but Keech also read widely on moral philosophy and all the topics covered in the syllabus, taking into account relevant background influences in the pre-1994 racially segregated schools.

Famsa itself enjoyed a working relationship with other professionals such as psychologists, and regularly hosted prominent international therapists, including sexologists. The basic premise on which the education worked was that any teaching about sex and reproduction should only take place in the broader context of a range of important issues affecting human relationships and sexuality, and value systems which inform them.

The ideal situation for implementing the syllabus was one of small group discussions but, because of time constraints, most sessions took place in classrooms in single sex or co-ed schools.

The biology of sex, sexually transmitted diseases and contraception were soon dealt with, and questions and comments were welcomed.

Discussions about relevant issues, led by the presenter, followed and included topics such as basic human needs, goals in life, gender relationships, and the central importance of values, including those governing sex.

The role of the social worker was to act as a non-partisan, non-judgmental facilitator in guiding the discussion. Related topics included the meaning of friendship and of love, parenting, problem-solving, assertiveness training and - of great importance - rules for good communication, handling conflict, and managing anger.

Also covered in the syllabus were skills such as problem-solving and budgeting. There were practical exercises, such as asking pupils to list their own strengths, with examples given about important talents (e.g. being a good listener, or being good at making things with one’s hands) aimed at building self-esteem in an environment emphasising academic and sporting achievement.

While all these topics are ideally best handled in small groups, it is essential that proper training in dealing with group processes is given to ensure that no coercion or bullying takes place.

Great care must be taken to stop group members from disclosing too much personal information, which is a potential problem when sensitive issues are discussed.

While the importance of confidentiality can be stressed, it cannot be guaranteed that participants will adhere to it afterwards. It must be stressed that education of this nature should not be imposed on teachers, and anyone implementing it should be well trained and, if not experienced in the field, receive supervision. Teachers have a specific, didactic role, and most are not trained to deal with the complexities of human relationships and sexuality.

It would be unfair to impose it on them, especially if they find it embarrassing. Another factor, which the Department of Education has historically handled atrociously, is the abuse of pupils, especially female pupils, by teachers.

The updated syllabus is with Famsa, whose work still includes an educational outreach.

The solution to the challenge of sex education would be for the department to assign social workers to schools in different districts and provide them with specialised training in human relationship problems and sex education - which Famsa could probably offer - but who would also act as counsellors at the schools.

If they were able to build relationships of trust, and ensure confidentiality, pupils would be able to turn to them when they suffered abuse, including at the hands of teachers, or problems in their own personal lives.

The department has approached this issue in the wrong way: while riding roughshod over the rights of teachers and parents it wants to enforce a programme which, as currently conceived, is unlikely to succeed in its aims. Education is in a parlous enough state already without the risk of further problems.

‘Education for Living’ by Ruth Keech published by Divaris Stein in 1984.

Mary de Haas still serves on the board of Famsa in Durban but this article was written in her personal capacity. As a part-time voluntary social worker at what was then Marriage Guidance in the 1970s and early 1980s, De Haas was among those doing this work in different schools and interacted closely with Keech when she was updating her work, right up until her death.

The Mercury