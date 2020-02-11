OPINION: His release was a defining moment for SA









THE R100 million Mandela Museum Exhibition Centre at the Mandela Capture Site Precinct, near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal. OPINION - A TIME of reflection as we celebrate 30 years since the release of Madiba. It was on this day in 1990 that former president Nelson Mandela emerged from the gates of Victor Verster Prison in Cape Town, in what would turn out to be a defining moment for the millions of black South Africans who had been robbed of their dignity and rights by the apartheid regime. Madiba’s release was captured by hundreds of local and foreign journalists who had camped at the gates of the prison awaiting this moment that many felt would be a defining moment for South Africa and the world. Today marks 30 years since that day, and as the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal, we will visit the Mandela Capture Site Precinct, which is the place where Madiba was captured on August 5, 1962, while he was pretending to be the chauffeur of his comrade, Cecil Williams, who was accompanying him. They had just paid a clandestine visit to then ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli in Groutville to report back on Madiba’s activities in the preceding months, when police flagged him down on this lonely country road and arrested him. This arrest was one of several that eventually led to the Rivonia Treason Trial and his imprisonment for 27 years. His arrest would have been the lowest point for the forces of liberation led by the ANC.

Many within the apartheid regime perceived his arrest and prosecution to be the final blow to the course of freedom. In their ignorance, they underestimated the potential of the human spirit to overcome great adversity. They did not understand that the ideals of freedom, justice and equality which Madiba and his comrades were willing to die for, could never be confined by prison walls.

They did not understand that the spark of freedom that was fanned into flames by Madiba and his generation could never be imprisoned, but instead it grew to be an all-consuming fire, which would burn in every corner of the country, crying for freedom.

It is for this reason that the provincial government through Cogta embarked on the process of purchasing the plot of land that is opposite the site with the intention of developing it into what we now know as the Mandela Capture Site Precinct. This bold step was done with the intention of driving social cohesion and growing the economy of the province through leveraging the legacy of Madiba.

When we fast-forward to today, this precinct now features a multi- purpose and exhibition centre, is home to the iconic Mandela monument, which is an impressive work of art constructed by South African artist Marco Cianfanelli.

It’s made up of 50 steel columns between 6 and 10 metres high, strategically arranged next to each other. They look like a random collection of columns until you get to the footpath 35 metres away, when Madiba’s profile facing west magically appears - against the backdrop of the rolling hills and valleys of the KZN Midlands. As you get even closer to the monument, the columns once again dissolve into a forest.

The monument has attracted thousands of tourists and has been displayed in many art exhibitions across the world. This has helped to put the province on the map as it seeks to find innovative ways to drive economic growth, while keeping the memory of Madiba alive.

The precinct is home to the Mandela Day Marathon, which attracts about 20000 athletes from all walks of life to participate in a weekend of activities which are aimed at honouring the legacy of Madiba. This includes a Triathlon, Trail Run, MTB-Dash and road races, which include 10km and 21km runs, and a 42km marathon.

Immortalising the Mandela Capture Site is a befitting tribute to Mandela and his generation as the site is a place of reflection on what is possible when we fight for the rights of others.

The official launch of the multi- purpose and exhibition centre, which is hosted by Premier Sihle Zikalala today, allows us to reflect not only on the historical importance of this site but also on what is possible when we work hard in our quest to develop our province.

The provincial government through Cogta has invested more than R100million in developing the Mandela Museum Exhibition Centre. This could have never have been possible without the support of the Mandela Foundation, the apartheid museum, the uMgungundlovu family of municipalities.

Mandela’s journey remains a key feature in the history of the liberation of South Africa. Keeping the legacy of Madiba alive ensures that the history of liberation never diminishes from memory.

The lessons learnt from the life of Madiba are universal. Our greatest responsibility now is to ensure that the next generation is empowered and is not robbed of the opportunity to learn from this global figure.

Hlomuka is MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal.

