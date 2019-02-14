Precious Vilakazi, Fisokuhle Ntuli and Whitney Simeon are among the deaf staff signing ‘I Love You’ at the Denis Hurley Centre café. Mary Rawlinson

DURBAN - Christiianity is famous for its saints and their names are scattered across our landscape not just with churches but with towns (Cape St Francis), hospitals (St Augustine’s) and schools (St Henry’s). But there is no saint better known - and less well understood - than St Valentine. Everyone knows that today is St Valentine’s Day, but most of us have no idea who he was. A glance at Wikipedia only reinforces the confusion. There are at least three people who might have been the “real” St Valentine. And, inevitably, there is a host of legends which connect him with self-sacrifice, curing the blind, or marrying couples so the men did not have to fight in war.

Trying to connect our modern-day, non-religious celebration of romance and hearts and flowers with an early Christian martyr is a task for myth makers. But in a strange way, even if we do not have much basis in history, the idea of a patron saint of love is a good thing to reflect on at this time.

Almost all religions share the same view that when people show love for each other it is a reflection - albeit imperfect - of the love God shows us and that we are asked to show God.

Most faith traditions talk of the love between God and human beings in a very supernatural way. But there are some traditions that also use the language of romantic love as a way of understanding this most sublime of relationships: think of the Jewish scripture of the Song of Solomon or some of the Hindu imagery around divine love.

There is an important lesson that the secular world can learn from the religious world when it comes to love. And that is the old dictum that love is more clearly seen in gestures than in words. Even though religious leaders are not shy of using lots of words, they do generally reinforce the teaching that you need to walk the walk and not just talk the talk. So saying that you love God, or you love your neighbour, or you love your parents, means nothing if you do not actually act on that love.

In the same way, the star-struck lover who will today tell their partner how much they mean to them - with an expensive card or a poetic message or large letters written in sand - is making an empty promise unless it is backed up by actions.

Something that I see all the time in the heart of the city is the way that volunteers - rich and poor, young and old - will take time to help the poorest in Durban through the various NGOs that try to help them. They are not just saying they love the poor; they are showing how they love the poor.

This is in stark contrast to the wonderful signs in government departments, in large corporations and even in hospitals which proclaim how much they “love their customers” (or some variant on that).

I always have plenty of time to admire these empty promises since I am usually standing in a long queue or being sent from person to person looking for someone who will actually help me. Words of love are cheap - actions take effort and sacrifice.

That is the religious tradition of love; to give of oneself to benefit another person, often at significant personal cost. And when people say “love makes the world go round”, that is the kind of love that is meant - not hearts and flowers.

At the Denis Hurley Centre, we have a daily reminder of how much more powerful gestures are than words. That is because our café is run by deaf young adults who use the thoughtful gestures of sign language to communicate and not the endless stream of words that the rest of us use (including myself as a writer).

To celebrate Valentine’s Day (today and on Saturday, 9am to 3pm) the café will serve special treats - cakes, cookies, snacks and drinks - all made with love. Come and join us with your loved ones and learn some sign language so you can also see how love is better shown in gestures than in words.

The most important gestures of love are the ones that cut across all barriers: the smile that you give to the man begging at the robots; the helping hand to the old lady struggling with her shopping; the friendly greeting in any language to the refugee feeling lost in the city; the time taken to communicate with someone who is deaf.

St Valentine - whoever he was - I suspect would be more impressed by that kind of love than by any number of red roses or paper hearts.

Perrier is the director at the Denis Hurley Centre.

- THE MERCURY