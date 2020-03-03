OPINION: Killings cripple crime-fighting capacity

OPINION - The killing of policemen and women remains a threat to our young democracy. Police officers in a democratic dispensation play a fundamental role in ensuring peace and stability. The credibility and the legitimacy of the police in a democracy dictates the livelihood of a democracy. Democracy can thrive only when there is safety, peace and stability. Over the years, the SAPS has in many instances demonstrated its capacity to police this country. However, the killing of SAPS members on or off duty remains a huge challenge.

Such incidents are also a threat to the very communities these men and women in blue serve.

The killing of SAPS members in the line of duty is a reflection of the society we live, work and play in.

Criminals who shoot and kill police officers continue to undermine the authority of the state, threaten its legitimacy and this in turn cripples and delays the delivery of services by the SAPS to the people of this country.

The SAPS is an organisation that relies heavily on foot soldiers to deliver on its mandate.

The SAPS needs boots on the ground to manage crime that spills on to our streets. Due to this pandemic, the SAPS loses experienced and capable members to ruthless criminals.

The SAPS spends millions to train, develop and capacitate police officers to effectively fight crime.

When a member is gunned down in the service of his or her country, the family of that police officer, the community and the country at large suffer immensely. With the police complement the SAPS has, crime continues to plague numerous communities around our province and one can imagine how the situation will worsen if we continue to lose police officers at the hands of criminals.

The more we lose police officers to criminality the more we will be challenged to effectively fight crime.

In 2019, 24 police officers were killed in KwaZulu-Natal. This year alone four have already lost their lives.

The police managed to arrest at least 33 people for last year’s murders and two this year. The number of murders is still too high.

The police will continue to send officers to SAPS academies for refresher courses ensuring that they upskill and improve their efficiency in tactical, operational and safety capacity.

Our efforts in curbing police killings are a clear indication that the SAPS in KZN will never stop upholding our constitutional obligations, no matter how hostile and violent criminals are becoming.

There would be chaos without men and women behind the badge manning our streets day and night.

We can no longer tolerate any more killings of policemen and women whose sole purpose is to serve and protect South Africans.

As SAPS members in KZN we wish to convey a stern warning to criminals who think that the shooting and killing of police officers while they are performing their duties will continue unabated.

It is also important to call on the public to come forward whenever such incidents occur, so that the police can act swiftly to clamp down on trigger-happy criminals.

The police need the public in all crime-fighting endeavours.

The police are rendered ineffective without the support of law-abiding citizens. The public remains an important extension of the police crime-fighting arm.

We need to emphasise that police officers will not think twice nor flinch when responding to those who have the audacity to point AK-47 rifles at them.

We will also work around the clock in honour of those heroes and heroines who have lost their lives in the line of duty, leaving no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book. The situation can no longer be tolerated.

The SAPS is continuing with the business of refining and innovating its operational and tactical courses to capacitate police officers in how to better protect themselves when they find themselves in hostile situations.

Their safety is of great importance as they are the thread that holds the actual line of peace and stability between violent criminals and the public.

The SAPS welcomes the fact that police murders have decreased in this province thanks to improved methods of fighting crime.

We remain committed to seeing to it that policemen and women are not murdered while serving the people of this nation.

As the KZN SAPS management, we will continue to put measures in place to ensure the safety of police officers and the people of this province.

Jula is Provincial Police Commissioner: KwaZulu-Natal

The Mercury