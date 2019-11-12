OPINION: Latin American rebirth can alter SA politics









Imraan Buccus OPINION - After years of the world’s media focusing on the blitzkrieg of the Far Right, the Left is back in the news in Latin America. In Argentina, once the poster child for neo-liberalism, Alberto Fernández, a Left-Peronist, won last month’s elections. In Chile and Ecuador mass streets protests are pushing a clearly Left agenda. And in recent days, political drama has played out in Brazil and Bolivia. In Brazil the release of former president, Lula da Silva, from prison on fabricated charges of corruption, has been a huge boost for the Left. Da Silva, a former leader of the metal workers’ union, was elected president in 2002. His workers’ party, known as the PT, enjoyed the support of the industrial working class, rural peasants, shantytown residents and intellectuals. His presidency saw millions lifted out of poverty, and significant changes to Brazil’s racial order. Da Silva became a global inspiration for the Left, including in South Africa where some deluded academics and trade unionists once argued that Jacob Zuma could usher in a “Lula moment” in South Africa. There are strong connections between the metal workers’ union in Brazil, and our metal workers’ union. Also, the Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Terra, the movement of the landless in Brazil, which is pro-Lula, has a close relationship with our landless movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo. This means what happens in Brazil contributes to shaping the thinking of trade unionists and activists in South Africa.

In 2016, the long era of the PT in the government came to an end. The Right was back in power and with the Left demoralised, the Far Right-wing Jair Bolsonaro was elected president last year.

Da Silva’s release from prison on Friday is a huge blow to Bolsonaro, and a huge boon to the Left. Da Silva remains popular with Brazilians. Opinion polls show had he been allowed to run against Bolsonaro last year, he would have won decisively.

Da Silva has the capacity to bring the Brazilian Left together and to inspire it to bring down Bolsonaro. If that happened, it would be a major setback for the new right-wing axis led by Donald Trump in the US and Narendra Modi in India.

In Boliva, there are ructions of a different kind. In 2006 Evo Morales was elected, on a left-wing platform, as the first indigenous president of Bolivia. Like Da Silva, Morales has run the government that has lifted millions out of poverty, and challenged racial domination. Critics have argued that while the Morales government has redistributed wealth by nationalising key hydro-carbon industries, it has not done away with extractive industries.

Morales won the election last month but the Right has disputed his claim that he won with a sufficient margin to avoid a run-off.

Recently, the Right has mobilised its supporters to take to the streets, and the protesters won the support of some factions in the armed forces. Morales was forced to step down.

Whatever happens in the next few days in Latin America we are witnessing the “rebirth of history”.

The return of the Left is not an exclusively Latin American phenomenon. In England, Jeremy Corbyn could lead Labour to victory in the next election. In the US the campaign for Bernie Sanders to run for the Democrats against Trump continues to gather momentum

In South Africa, there is no genuine left-wing party in Parliament. The EFF, openly aligned to the corrupt nationalists in the ANC, is also a predatory formation misusing the language of the Left to try to win credibility.

But internationally the wheel of history is turning. If the Communist Party could find the gumption to break from the ANC and throw in its lot with the independent trade unions organised in Saftu, with Abahlali, and win over the progressive intelligentsia, the SA Left could be back in the game. And this could change our politics.

Buccus is senior research associate at ASRI, and research fellow at the School of Social Sciences at UKZN.

The Mercury