John Sydney Marwick, the representative of the Department of Native Affairs in Natal at the outbreak of the Anglo-Boer War.

DURBAN - In the emotional heat generated by the prospective general election there are some populist politicians, like Julius Malema and Andile Mngxitama of the EFF and BLF parties respectively, who in effect demonise whites and can see no good whatsoever in their conduct in the pre-democratic era. This piece is not intended to defend our traumatic and tragic history before the inception of democracy, but merely to draw attention to an interesting and meaningful event in the past.

This is for the purpose of fostering contemporary social cohesion in the midst of the hurly-burly and hyperbole of the election campaigns of acrimoniously opposing political parties.

It is submitted in this regard that there were many individuals of liberal disposition in the past, of all races and religions and cultures, of moral courage and conviction, who promoted racial co-operation and good will.

Tucked away in the annals of the South African Military History Society Newsletter (109, October 2013), Ian Pringle relates an interesting and morally uplifting event at the outbreak of the Anglo-Boer War in 1899 which became known as Marwick’s March.

As the mine owners and Uitlanders (foreigners) departed from president Paul Kruger’s Zuid-Afrikaanse Republiek on the eve of the war, the majority of migrant black mineworkers were left stranded behind. Most of them came from Natal and found themselves without employment or means of sustenance.

John Sydney Marwick, the representative of the Department of Native Affairs in Natal, as part of his duties, was responsible for their general welfare. This included their health, assisting them to send money home, dealing on their behalf with many and serious injustices to which they had been subjected, and to offer advice where needed. With war imminent, Marwick decided he would assist as many as possible to return to their homes in Natal and Zululand while they still had a chance.

As the railways were being shut down, and with little money or other support forthcoming from his superiors in Natal, Marwick obtained permission from Commandant-General Piet Joubert for the men to walk home.

So began the heroic march that became known as Marwick’s March, led by him and his assistants, Wheelwright and Connorton. Rations were purchased, about 70 sick persons were put on what trains were still operating, and the remaining 7000 departed on foot on October 6, four days before the onset of the tragic and devastating war.

They were accompanied by a small escort of Transvaal police provided by Joubert. Tight discipline under the leadership of Hlobeni Buthelezi, who was related to the Zulu Royal House, was maintained by the men themselves.

A few minor cases of looting along the way were severely dealt with. The men took roughly 10 days to reach Ladysmith, the major dispersal point, about 3000 having already turned off to Zululand once in Natal.

Hunger, fatigue and inclement weather had dogged them for most of the journey, although on much of the route the marchers received substantial kindness and support from farmers as well as from townsfolk in the villages they passed through.

The Boer army too was at times helpful and co-operative, even when the marchers were in no man’s land between them and the Imperial British forces. Upon reaching Hattingh Spruit near Ladysmith, they found there were trains to take those who wished, and who could pay, on to Pietermaritzburg and their final dispersal location.

Marwick was widely praised both for his efforts and his humane attitude. The man the Zulus called Umuhle - the good one - was not forgotten by the descendants of the marchers. When he died in 1958, hundreds declined buses arranged for them to take them from the funeral to the cemetery and rather walked in tribute to him.

This inspiring episode of a man of both courage and compassion has a salient lesson for the people of South Africa today.

Not everything in the past was bad and there were indeed people like Marwick, Emily Hothouse, Beyers Naude, Chief Albert Luthuli, Bishop Alpheus Zulu and Helen Suzman, to name but a few, who in the eras of war or inordinate racial oppression, by their courage and commitment acted in a humane manner and contributed to sound race relations; and the remembrance of their deeds and conduct can be used to foster social cohesion in contemporary South Africa.

The furious histrionics of populist politicians must not be allowed to dictate the present political and social narrative. It is essential that the voices of enlightened commentators, other than populist and indeed even other politicians, must be heard as well.

Devenish is Emeritus Professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and one of the scholars who assisted in drafting the Interim Constitution in 1993.

- THE MERCURY