OPINION - IN A rapidly changing world characterised by intense rivalry for global competitiveness, it goes without saying that for any country to have the edge, it needs to harness its comparative and competitive advantages. For KwaZulu-Natal, which boasts more than 900km of pristine coastline, the maritime economy is not only our natural treasure, but provides an ocean of opportunities which if unlocked can assist to put the province on a new economic pedestal.

It is because of this reason that the province and Department of Education have identified the ­maritime economy as one of the areas which we need to focus on with a view to use it as a springboard to contribute to the agenda of changing the lives of our people.

As the Education Department, we have always cherished the idea that our education system cannot exist for its own sake, but our curriculum should be in line with the broader agenda of positioning our country and our province as an investment destination of choice, assist our people to attain the necessary skills needed by our economy and create a cadre of students who are critical thinkers in order to push the boundaries of challenges facing our country.

Pushing the frontiers of knowledge production using technological innovation especially during this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution also remains high on our agenda.

In this regard, we want to take our hats off to Umfolozi TVET College, which last week launched the Maritime Academy.

Our vision is to promote a well-educated, skilled and highly developed citizenry that should be able to offer what the job market requires.

To do this effectively, our department has dedicated its resources to the realisation of this vision. And we will further be availing ourselves to working with institutions like Umfolozi TVET College.

With the training that will be continuously offered by the college, we have no doubt that in the next few years a lot of significant changes will have been made in terms of improving the lives of our people.

A study commissioned by the National Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) a few years ago indicated that South Africa’s marine resources could be optimised to realise an additional R129billion to R177bn and has the potential to create an additional 800000 to 1million new jobs by 2030.

Globally, it is estimated, according to maritime experts, that about 50000 merchant ships, registered in more than 150 countries and manned by at least 1million seafarers of nearly every nationality, transport every kind of cargo internationally.

It is also estimated that nearly 4million commercial fishing vessels ply the seas and oceans at any given moment. A myriad of recreational ships, including large and mega-cruise ships, offer leisure and tourism services to an expanding global market.

KZN is one of the three coastal provinces that have a potential to claim their rightful space in the maritime sector. To this end, we see ourselves as an important stakeholder in the industry through providing a full package of maritime studies subjects in schools with Grades 10 to 12.

The King Cetshwayo district and eThekwini metro are the two areas that have access to harbours which provide opportunities for economic growth and development through international trade and investment.

The department is taking advantage of these opportunities and resources by offering a full package of maritime subjects to schools.

Recently, we learnt from Statistics SA that unemployment had reached 29%.

Compounding the situation is the fact that it is young people, who are swelling the ranks of unemployment, raising the spectra of a bleak future for our country.

This, therefore, means that as government, working in tandem with all social partners, we need to put our collective shoulder to the wheel to come up with solutions to stem the tide of joblessness.

We view the maritime industry as one of the sectors that can assist to provide career opportunities for the youth. It is one of the natural treasures we need to harness if we are to be globally competitive. We have no doubt in a few years, it will become the new gold for KZN.

