OPINION: Non-racialism and appointing magistrates









OPINION - The Legal Brief for December13, 2019 reported the flagrant disregard the practice of non-racialism in the recent appointments of magistrates made in Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Petrusburg, which have fortunately been set aside by the Free State High Court in a review application that found “pure discrimination” against white and female applicants. In this regard, The Volksblad described that there has been a successful legal application by Richard Lawrence, an acting magistrate from Petrusburg, which hopefully could have a ripple effect if other unsuccessful candidates approach other relevant courts and follow the same route. This unsatisfactory state of affairs became apparent after the Minister of Justice announced 207 new appointments in November of new magistrates to come into operation on February1. As a result of a meritorious judgment, the appointments of six magistrates in Bloemfontein and office heads for Botshabelo and Petrusburg have now been set aside. In this precedent-setting case, Judge Johann Daffue, in a judgment that reflected in no uncertain terms the independence of the judiciary, described the selection process for those three courts as both unlawful and unconstitutional.

Furthermore, he held that there wasn’t even a quorum for the meeting where the Bloemfontein appointments were discussed and the committee blatantly flouted the relevant legislation and its own procedures.

The judge quoted from the record of one of the meetings where a committee member exclaimed: “Not white. Female, but not white.”

In another comment: “Take away the white people.”

In the same meeting it was recorded that the committee should not consider white applicants for a position if there were enough applications from designated groups - apparently regardless of experience or qualifications.

This state of affairs is entirely unsatisfactory, bearing in mind that magistrates have inordinate responsibility in the work they do.

It is imperative in the public interest that persons appointed as magistrates have the required qualifications and experience to fulfil their demanding tasks as presiding officers.

If not, miscarriages of justice will most certainly occur.

This does not mean that affirmative action should not occur.

Indeed it is necessary in the interest of justice and authorised by section 9(2) of the Constitution which states that “(to) promote the achievement of equality, legislative and other measures designed to protect or advance persons or categories of persons, disadvantaged by unfair discrimination may be taken”.

However in the appointment of magistrates, section 195 of the Constitution, must also be considered. It requires the public administration to “be broadly representative of the SA people, with employment and personal management practices based on ability, objectivity, fairness and the need to redress the imbalances of the past to achieve broad representation”.

From these two provisions of the Constitution, it is manifest that in appointing magistrates, not only affirmative action is a factor, but also “ability, objectivity, fairness” need to be considered to obtain the correct balance, ensuring that the appointments of magistrates is legal and constitutional and that those appointed are competent and sufficiently experienced.

This by its very nature should result in non-racialism and non- sexism as required by the Constitution. If the appointment of magistrates is based on so-called cadre deployment, this will not occur.

This practice whereby persons who are, for instance, card-carrying members of the ANC, are appointed to positions in the public service, regardless of their competence, is unconstitutional.

This was held to be the position in a case in an Eastern Cape High Court judgment in Mlokoti v Amatole District Municipality of 2008, in which the court declared unequivocally that cadre deployment was unlawful in the circumstances. It is imperative in the public interest that in the appointment of magistrates the correct balance be realised so that competent and experienced persons are appointed.

This does not preclude a measure of affirmative action in accordance with the Constitution, but excludes cadre deployment, which is both counter-productive and unconstitutional.

The Constitution makes the status of non-racialism categorically clear by declaring in section 1, dealing with the fundamental values on which our democratic sovereign state is based, that non-racialism is one of these values. Furthermore, both the ANC’s own constitution and the legendary Freedom Charter endorse this vital principle by declaring in the latter that “South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white”.

The above is an explanation of the constitutional and legal position as well as the historical political position of the ANC.

In the heroic liberation struggle the ANC’s leadership and prominent spokespersons and leaders reflected this principle of non-racialism by virtue of the fact that those persons who were involved - Bram Fisher, Ahmed Kathrada, Joe Slovo, Kader Asmal and Trevor Manuel - endorsed it.

It is therefore very disappointing that non-racialism is now being disregarded in practice in contemporary South Africa.

Devenish is an emeritus professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and one of the scholars who assisted in drafting the interim Constitution in 1993.

The Mercury