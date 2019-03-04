DURBAN - The Presidential Jobs Summit last year resulted in agreements between organised labour, business, community and government. These agreements, which are being implemented by social partners, aim to create 275000 additional direct jobs every year.

These initiatives continue to draw young people in far greater numbers into productive economic activity through initiatives like the Employment Tax Incentive. This incentive will be extended for another 10 years.

Together with the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), the government arm responsible for the BPO sector and the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator (Harambee), a non-profit social enterprise that connects employers with the entry-level talent of South African youth, Business

Process Enabling South Africa (Bpesa) is a proud contributor to these joint efforts to create meaningful jobs for our youth.

Over the past two years, Bpesa has strategically partnered with Harambee in playing a meaningful role in reshaping South Africa’s BPO strategy in how it embraces impact sourcing at scale and prepares the country for significant growth into the future.

Through these partnerships, Harambee has now targeted the creation of 10000 new impact sourcing jobs over the next five years.

These efforts have been met with international recognition - in January, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals together with the Rockefeller Foundation announced Harambee as the winner of its 2019 Global Impact Sourcing Award.

This award recognises organisations that have influenced job creation in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector and equally, both buyer and provider organisations that are specifically sourcing employees from under-served and local communities and, positively impacting these local communities by creating jobs for their youth in the BPO industry.

“We are proud to share this recognition with our industry body Bpesa and with our government partners at the dti. With their strong commitment to inclusive hiring, we are changing how this high-growth sector can create jobs for youth,” said Evan Jones, Harambee chief information officer.

Here in the eThekwini Municipality and greater KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Bpesa works with both the eThekwini Municipality Economic Development Unit (eThekwini) as well as Trade and Investment KZN to develop the BPO sector, provide much need employment opportunities to young people in our region and in doing so, reaffirm our joint commitment in supporting inclusive hiring practices.

Andy Searle is the chief executive of Business Process Enabling South Africa (Bpesa). Bpesa is the sector association and trade body for GBS (including BPO, BPS, shared services and contact centres)

