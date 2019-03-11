DURBAN - As we drove through the streets of Pietermaritzburg, I was immediately struck by the city’s majestically designed buildings. From the intricate designs and brickwork of each structure to the tall steeples that almost salute the clouds. Looking up, Pietermaritzburg is beautiful and an architectural photographer’s dream, but when I looked down, the beauty of the city quickly dissipated as there are large piles of trash that line the streets and murky water running from illegal businesses situated on the pavements.

Last year, The Mercury featured a number of articles about the terrible odour in the city.

Residents and businesses complained of having to deal with the constant stench.

At the time, the cause of the odour was blamed on the fact that refuse removal trucks had not been licensed and other staff-related issues.

A recent short tour of the city centre revealed how filthy it is.

A few metres from a number of government buildings, there is a vacant plot which has become an illegal dumping ground.

It was also heartbreaking to see the blatant disregard for municipal by-laws.

Overflowing bins and clogged drains could be found on almost every street.

There are hundreds of hawkers, some selling clothing which is laid out on the street, some selling traditional items and others selling food.

It made my stomach turn to think that while hawkers, recognising a demand for fast food, had established food stalls, the surrounding environment was very unhygienic for food production.

Can you imagine buying a wors roll or a vetkoek and just mere metres from where you stand, there is a clogged drain.

As we continued our tour of the CBD, we entered a dingy part of the city centre with a large vacant plot where scores of men were smoking and socialising. Photographer Motshwari Mofokeng and I were warned by officials from the municipality and Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) that this part was considerably dangerous. And just seconds later, we found out why.

As we drove by and the group noticed that we were taking photographs from an Independent Media vehicle, they started shouting at us. Some walked towards the vehicle. Mofokeng put down his camera and we drove off. The area resembled Durban’s once infamous King Dinuzulu Park, which was known as “Whoonga Park”.

As we drove to the municipal offices to drop off one of the two officials, I was once again in awe of the architecture in the city but disappointed with the grime and degradation.

Taking place just hours after our visit was the annual Dusi Canoe Marathon, which is an important event that draws hundreds of people to the capital.

I could not help thinking what impression of the city they would leave with.

Pietermaritzburg is the province’s capital and second-largest city in KwaZulu-­Natal.

If only its appearance could match its historical stature.

THE MERCURY