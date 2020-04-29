OPINION: RD Naidu - the politician, humanitarian, and my hero

Like many who worked in our country’s liberation Struggle from its early days, and who have died before 1994, my father’s contributions have been largely ignored.

And now 30 years since his passing, he remains unknown to many South Africans who only understand the country’s Struggle for liberation by a few faces.

Therefore, as we acknowledge the 30th anniversary of his passing, I want to take this opportunity to celebrate him by sharing a little of his life story, so that he does not fall into the category of unknown and forgotten.

As alluded to in the introduction, I had just turned 7 when my dad died - he was 75 at the time - so I never had the opportunity to fully know the “passionate”, “energetic”, “selfless” and “dedicated” Comrade RD, as he was affectionately called by those who worked with him and who were mentored by him.

From reading his documents, conducting countless research projects locating information on him, and by talking to people who knew him well, I have collected a wealth of information on my father, information that archives his personal thoughts and relationships as well as his political ideals and contributions.

One of the passages I love the most, as I believe it best sums up my father’s contributions, is this one taken from his funeral brochure: “When RD Naidu got up to speak at UDW (the University of Durban-Westville, which is now one of the campuses of the University of KwaZulu-Natal) on April 26, 1990 on the subject he committed his whole life to - the Workers’ Struggle - he received a standing ovation.

The students were acknowledging a revolutionary and political leader whose contribution to the liberation movement spanned several decades and who suffered greatly at the hands of the state.

A few minutes later, he collapsed and died amid shocked students.

“The crowd rose to salute the life of a valiant soldier of the South African revolution. They sang the national anthem with such poignancy that many broke into tears. RD died the way he lived - fighting the apartheid state.

The students learnt one lesson at university they will never forget.

“They learnt about courage and sacrifice from a man who started work as a humble worker in the baking industry. To the last second of a full and selfless life, RD remained a vibrant and committed revolutionary.

“He embodied the revered qualities of a revolutionary: a commitment to the people, selflessly serving the people and their interests; fearless in the face of a vicious state; showing a deep respect for young and old, men and women; quietly inspiring activists both in the heat of battle and in periods of despondency.

“RD always maintained an excellent sense of humour, even under trying circumstances. He was always patient, carefully explaining his view, and when provoked would capture his audience with his magical and militant oratory. He was absolutely sincere in expressing his views and no one could resist being captivated.”

This information captured in his funeral brochure is supported by the story shared by my mother, Mariamma Naidu.

She speaks often about my father, an ardent trade unionist who dedicated more than 50 years of his life to the South African liberation and workers’ causes.

“He died doing what he committed his entire life to.”

She recalls on that day, how my father, who had been diagnosed with angina a few months earlier, ignored his doctor’s orders and went to speak at the UDW political gathering. He told her that it was his duty to do so, and that he would die for the cause he believed in.

“He always wanted to be with his people when he died,” she said.

This is in line with his opening remarks at the political rally: “Even though I am not well, I feel that the students’ struggle is important and I would be failing in my duty if I did not answer the call to speak here today.”

My mother’s recollection of my father’s contributions, together with stories from various documentation, is something I have carried with me throughout my life. However, I did not know RD the politician, I knew RD, the father, I knew the softer side of a man who rightfully deserves to be remembered and respected for his political and family legacies.

There can be no doubt that, throughout my life, I have been largely inspired by the extraordinary life my father led. Even though he died when I was very young, it has not stopped me from emotionally investing in a relationship with him in an effort to learn about him and the life he led.

Therefore, armed with memories of my father - mediated by my mother - and my memories of the seven years I spent with him, I set out to live a life my father would be proud of.

I recently came across a chronicle of his life story, one he compiled shortly before his death. He writes about an African family whom he lived with, and who became like his family, once his parents had passed.

Having witnessed the struggles of the mother of this home (the struggles of being a black woman in the 1920s in South Africa), his mind was opened to the political climate of the country.

“I did not realise that one day I (would) play a role which in my opinion is the reward I owe to my late foster mother”, he wrote.

Another quote that I found inspiring was captured in an interview conducted by Leela Naidoo in 1980.

“Perhaps, the best way to sum up this man of many principles and moods is that he is still a great old guy with a lot of spirit left in him.

“Mr Naidu was never well-to-do. What little he had in the past, he willingly shared with those in need. He pays scant respect for material things and like the philosopher he is, he believes that tomorrow will take care of itself.”

Similarly, Benny Bunsee wrote in The Leader newspaper: “In every age there are people who burn with a passion for the true progress of mankind yet never come into the public limelight and get their due acclaim and reward for the ideals for which they so unflinchingly stand. And these people are salt of the world because in their daily activities they represent truth at every point and do not merely concern themselves with the public good so that posterity might remember them. Such people are very rare.”

It is these kinds of stories about my father that has helped shape my personality and my understanding of the world I live in.

It has helped me develop my interests and the causes I stand for - one of which is gender equality. Being passionate about causes that are similar to those my father stood for has further cemented the closeness I feel towards him.

I have many memories of my dad, even though I spent only seven years with him. And from what I have learnt about him, he was not one for recognition, because he wanted his legacy to be seen in his work, and that is why I am passionate about remembering his contributions.

His legacy lives on in me, and now, my child, his granddaughter, Madison-Sophia.

I believe a legacy is largely dependent on the impact our values and beliefs have on people - characteristics that motivate people to be and do better. And from reading the many condolence letters my mum received when my dad died, I can certainly say that what he stood for has impacted many.

He was always about the people; he always worked for people’s rights in his quest for equality and fairness. He was a fair and honest person, and liked doing everything by the book. He was also determined and resolute.

I would hope that those who crossed paths with him carry and apply these qualities, and his wisdom in their lives.

