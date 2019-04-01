DURBAN - Current economic and socio-political challenges aside, some ‘green shoots’ of renewed activity have appeared in the residential property marketplace in certain regions, which is over and above ongoing, sustained activity experienced in various key hubs. In high demand areas, such as the KZN North Coast, Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard, Johannesburg’s Hyde Park area and Menlyn Maine precinct in Pretoria, for example, the market is experiencing increased movement in correctly-priced properties, and with many buyers who have been sitting on the fence now getting on with their lives and making purchase decisions.

It remains of critical importance, however, that properties be priced right in the current marketplace.

Notably, in terms of price growth, while the Western Cape remains the top performing major region overall, KwaZulu-­Natal is showing the most resilience in the upper price band.

It’s not surprising that the rapidly expanding North Coast in KwaZulu-Natal continues to experience sustained activity. With its close proximity to King Shaka International Airport and proliferation of secure lifestyle estates, major business node in uMhlanga and abundance of good schools, it continues to attract local buyers as well as large numbers of upcountry home buyers.

Another positive trend in the marketplace, which is a continuation since mid-2017, is that first-time buyers accounted for 52% of all mortgages extended by ooba in January/February this year.

Encouragingly, says ooba, the average deposit required is down to only 12.7% (Jan/Feb 2019) of the purchase price, levels last seen prior to the 2008 recession, while nearly 58% of all bond applications are for 100% bonds.

While the outlook for 2019 appears to be more promising, there are an unusually high number of major events which could potentially impact on the performance of the local residential market.

Locally, economic activity appears to be gradually strengthening. Nonetheless, uncertainty ahead of the general election is keeping some investors and property buyers on hold for now. Should the economy and/or political environment favour on the upside in the months ahead, the outlook for the housing market will undoubtedly improve.

Furthermore, it is hoped that a dampening of inflationary pressures may result in a hike in rates being delayed until late-2019 or even early-2020.

Activity in the housing market is likely to deliver another modest performance this year, with growth in prices remaining in low single digits. However, savvy investors are taking the opportunities presented in the current market to make astute investment choices.

A down market in the shorter term represents an opportunity for growth potential in the medium and longer term when the market picks up.

Ordinarily, if you buy to sell within a few years, then you will not necessarily realise much growth, but if the property is held for five years or longer then you should see positive growth - which is exaggerated if you buy in a down market and sell in later years in a stronger market.

This is truer if you buy in an area that experiences an increase in demand over time. Buy now in an area poised for growth and you will reap the rewards in time.

Greta Daniel is national sales & operations manager for Pam Golding Franchise Services. For further information visit www.pamgolding.co.za or contact Pam Golding Properties KZN on 031 207 5584.

THE MERCURY