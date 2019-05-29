Saray Khumalo, 47, who is waiting at Base camp to be airlifted off the mountain. GCIS

OPINION - We welcome Saray Khumalo safely back from Mount Everest and celebrate her achievement of becoming the first black African woman to climb the world’s highest mountain peak. The humble mother of two said on her return that she did not climb mountains to come down and brag that she had done it. Rather, she did it to highlight issues, such as the importance of education and hoped she was a role model for others to emulate, no matter how hard it seemed.

She carried her fellow South Africans on her back to the top of the world and sees her success as something to hold on to “for every woman who was told it can’t be done” and every child who has a dream.

What an inspiration to all of us as we face the hurdles in our own lives and the individual challenges we need to conquer to succeed, even when things seem impossible.

Make no mistake, Everest is not for the faint-hearted and Khumalo’s journey was tough. She had tried before, and when she stumbled she did not give up.

The death of at least 10 climbers on the mountain this season is a reminder of the risks involved. But her dedication paid off, and she has done herself, her team and her country proud.

She has also benefited the Nelson Mandela School Library project which aims to change the face of literacy through the supply of libraries in shipping containers across the country.

We hope that Khumalo’s story of passion and purpose, courage and commitment will serve to inspire others to see opportunities and possibilities and the teamwork that helped her succeed will be a model for how, together, we can lift others up along our way.