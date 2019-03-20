FILE PHOTO. Back-ups are your computer’s only insurance against disaster, so make sure yours are up to date and regularly tested.

DURBAN - Back-ups are your computer’s only insurance against disaster, so make sure yours are up to date and regularly tested.

In this week’s instalment, I’ll look at popular free back-up software for scheduled back-ups of files and folders. I’ll provide a link to a PDF copy of the series next week.

Safe: Irrespective of the method you choose for backing up, the first rule is “always back up your back-up”. Keep several copies of important data. For home users or small businesses with low to medium data volumes, external hard drives are ideal, but be warned: they are prone to sudden failures. You can use an external hard drive for daily back-ups, but ensure you keep an additional back-up in case both the external drive and computer fail.

Two external hard drives (one for daily use and another for a weekly or monthly back-up) is a sensible compromise. That is, unless something happens to both of your back-ups and your computer, such as a robbery or fire that destroys them. If this is a concern, then you need a form of off-site back-up - either storing a back-up in a different physical location to your computer, or using a “cloud” back-up service hosted on the internet. More on cloud back-ups next week.

Built In: You don’t need expensive software to perform a back-up. In fact, you can get away without installing any extra software as both Windows and Mac computers have simple but capable tools built in. Here are some online guides to using these tools: for Windows 7, see https://tinyurl.com/w7bg2019. For Windows 10, see https://tinyurl.com/w10bg2019. Apple Mac users can find a guide to their tools at https://tinyurl.com/macbg2019.

Tools: Although Windows’ built-in back-up tools will do the job, for better performance, more features and ease of use, you could try one of the many free back-up tools available. The best of these tools are stripped-down versions of commercial products, so they feature similar performance and reliability.

Software vendors would love you to buy upgrades or “professional” versions of their software, but there’s no obligation to do so: both of the free products described below are fully functional.

Paragon: Paragon Backup & Recovery Preview from https://tinyurl.com/pbrfree2019 makes the process of backing up simple, as most of the work is done for you by various “wizards” that guide you through each step. You can choose to back up your entire computer, or complete disk partitions, or simply select files and folders based on their location or type. Set a schedule and type of back-up then leave the software to run automatically. In addition to regular back-ups, Paragon Backup & Recovery also includes an impressive CD or USB-based recovery system that can be used to restore your system or files even if you’re not able to start Windows.

EaseUS: Despite its awkward name, EaseUS Todo Backup Free from https://tinyurl.com/etdbf2019 is a great contender to Paragon’s free tools, with a similar list of features. It’s a powerful tool with a clear interface and options to suit any level of experience.

