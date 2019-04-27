DURBAN - Warren Buffet may be known as the king of stocks, but his business principles ring true for property investing too. Given today’s socio-political climate in South Africa it is fitting to note one of his fundamental philosophies: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are ‘greedy’, and to be ‘greedy’ when others are fearful”. (Buffet) This statement rings true for most astute investors who know better than to panic sell in a declining market. Instead, they understand the importance of swimming upstream and seizing opportunities to buy when sentiment is low.

Sadly, we often see people, swept up in negative rhetoric, selling their properties in a buyer’s market, instead of waiting for the tide to turn. Of course, this is exactly when the likes of Buffet would start investing.

A good strategy when it comes to investing in property is to aim to be a perpetual buyer and never be a seller - as Buffet said, “our favourite holding period is forever”. Property is a medium to long-term asset class and if you have the means to hold and weather any volatile storms that emerge along the way, you will end up with a very healthy balance sheet.

According to the FNB property barometer we find ourselves in the midst of a buyer’s market: demand is weakening and supply is strengthening. House price inflation for the first quarter of 2019 is nominal at 3.8% and 91.6% of properties are selling below their asking prices. This makes it the perfect time to buy. Furthermore, the lending climate is more favourable than it has been in the past 31 months: mortgage loans have accelerated by 4.1% year on year, according to FNB.

What’s interesting is that FNB also notes that the Building Confidence Index is down - having declined by 10% since 2016. People are therefore not renovating their homes or investing in upgrades due to downward pressure on disposable income. FNB states that this decline is mainly concentrated in Gauteng and the Western Cape, and contrary to this, KZN has experienced a surge in building confidence. Perhaps this is testament to the general bubble in the KZN North Coast corridor, where investors are seeking to claim their piece of this exciting growth node.

In KZN, the suburbs north of Durban are experiencing excellent growth: in particular, the North Coast belt spanning from Durban North through to uMhlanga, Sibaya and Ballito. There is no doubt that the rapidly expanding North Coast region continues to attract local buyers as well as large numbers of upcountry home buyers and is one of the hottest property nodes in the country.

Add to this trend a growing movement towards sectional title ownership rather than freehold and it would appear that now is certainly the time for investors to be buying apartments in growth nodes across the country. If we adopt Buffet’s notion that “it’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price” and apply it to the residential property market, we should all be seeking to find great properties in good areas poised for growth and we should be buying now and holding forever. Indeed, in today’s buyer’s market, property investors should be snapping up sectional title investments along the coast and in other green shoot areas before the market turns. And it will.

Carol Reynolds is Pam Golding Properties area principal for Durban Coastal. For further information visit www.pamgolding.co.za or contact Pam Golding Properties KZN on 031 2075584.

THE MERCURY