OPINION: Together we are stronger, so fight racism

OPINION - The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is very concerned about the deterioration of race relations in the province. The prevalence of hate speech and inflammatory statements on social media and elsewhere are increasing. These incidents become more pronounced when issues such as farm murders, police brutality, youth unemployment and structural inequality are brought to the fore, either through separate occurrences or the emergence of social movements such as #BlackLivesMatter or #AllLivesMatter. These movements assist in starting the important discussions on how we perceive each other, to allow all of us to change our behaviour and find our common humanity. The DA believes racial hatred is fuelled by individuals and groups whose agenda it suits to keep us as a nation divided. The DA further believes that South Africans share a common purpose, and thus calls on citizens of the province to not allow others to divide us, but to come together to find solutions.

With South Africa’s history of injustice, it’s easy for opportunists to use this to keep us divided. We respect and acknowledge the plight of all, but we cannot fix the injustices of the past by further dividing each other by means of race. To overcome racial discrimination we need to find our common humanity, because while we cannot stand blind to the injustice of the past, only together can we build a better future.

We come from different backgrounds, and where some individuals were raised by racists, it is difficult to unlearn something you were taught for years, but not impossible. If our forefathers were able to come together to fight a government that sought to divide them based on race, surely we can also overcome racism.

We believe the growing divisions in our society are caused by the declining state of the economy, which leads to growing inequality - an inequality rooted in the injustices of the past.

In addition, the years of failed service delivery and false promises by the current government are catching up with us. This is evident in high unemployment and crime statistics, poor living conditions, and slow changes in inherited structural problems.

The government also set social cohesion back when they announced that B-BEE regulations would be used for emergency relief funds during the Covid-19 crisis, undoing the national resolve of “We are in this together”.

We are calling on all citizens to resist being consumed by the racial hatred being advanced by individuals and groups that benefit from South Africans fighting each other, distracting us from the root cause of our collective problems and collective future.

All of our communities are confronted with challenges. Our strength must be our ability to empathise with others and stand in solidarity, with the hope that others will empathise and stand with us when we confront our own challenges and difficulties.

Fortunately our generation has social media, which if used correctly can help us fight racism. Some people, however, have turned this into a repulsive vehicle of racial discrimination, exploiting freedom of speech. As the DA, we will not sit idly by and watch our country perish, but we are going to need all the support we can get.

We will be approaching NGOs and civic organisations to partner in arranging a social dialogue to promote social cohesion and tolerance.

We will also be writing to organisations highlighting their responsibilities in ensuring that hate speech and intolerance do not go unchecked.

They include the Human Rights Commission of South Africa and the management of Facebook and Twitter.

Mncwango is DA KZN leader

