Overhauling the leadership at Sassa

Recent revelations by Stellenbosch University students Veer Gosai and Joel Cedras have shone a harsh light on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and its alarming deficiencies.

Upon applying for the R350 social relief of distress grant, Cedras discovered an application had unlawfully been submitted in his name. This discovery gave birth to a critical investigation that underscored systemic vulnerabilities within Sassa’s operations. The subsequent informal survey conducted by the duo exposed an insidious truth: students had applications done in their names and funds deposited into unknown bank accounts, highlighting rampant fraud in the application process.

The leadership at Sassa must take accountability for this staggering breach of trust and security. Millions of rand, intended for the poorest citizens, are falling into the hands of criminals – both external and internal. It is abundantly clear that the time has come for Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, to institute robust consequence management for the senior leadership at Sassa. The continued negligence suggests a leadership that is unfit for purpose. There will be dire consequences if the current leadership continues to operate unchecked.

Amid this disheartening situation, we must recognise the bravery exhibited by Gosai and Cedras in their pursuit of the truth. In a country where whistle-blowers often face intimidation or worse, it is crucial that we safeguard those who dare to stand against corruption. As we call for change, we must not merely urge the replacement of leadership but also demand a holistic overhaul of Sassa’s operational framework. It is time to restore the agency to its rightful role as a protector of the vulnerable, ensuring that every rand intended for those in need is accounted for and reaching its intended recipients. Our society cannot afford another moment of negligence; it is time for transparency, accountability, and action. The lives of millions depend on it.