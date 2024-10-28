Press Council works against ethical journalism

The actions of the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) toward Independent Media further indicate that this regulatory body may be influenced by parties' intent on damaging the reputation of this media company. Recently, the PCSA ruled against Sunday Independent and IOL over an opinion piece by columnist Edmond Phiri, in which he compared News24 journalist Karyn Maughan to Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl.

This comparison followed Maughan’s article titled “Survé targets senior judge”. Sunday Independent and IOL exercised their right to appeal the decision, but the PCSA rejected their application. In issuing this ruling, the PCSA appears to have aligned itself with ongoing efforts to harm Independent Media’s reputation.

Instead of reviewing the complaint impartially, the PCSA opted for a ruling that favoured a competitor, appearing to suppress alternative perspectives—a role antithetical to what a media watchdog should play. The PCSA claims to uphold ethical journalism and media freedom, yet it denied a newspaper the right to appeal what it deemed a flawed decision. Due to this Independent Media and IOL took the decision to withdraw from the PCSA.