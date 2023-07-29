Thirty years ago, on 25 July, while we were worshipping at St James Church, Cape Town, a sudden noise at the front door of the sanctuary startled us. Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) soldiers stepped in, lobbed grenades among the congregation, and opened fire with automatic rifles. I returned fire at the attackers inside the church, which caused them to flee; I followed up on foot and fired at the getaway car, which took off down the road.

Eleven congregants were murdered, and over 50 were injured. Having struggled with hatred and unforgiveness after the attack, an idea struck home: the Biblical idea of reconciliation. Reconciliation is the restoration of cordial relations. It involves a change in the relationship between God and man and man and man. It assumes there has been a breakdown in a relationship, but a change from a state of conflict to one of fellowship takes place. God has provided reconciliation for us with Him through Jesus Christ's death. It involves repentance, turning to God so that our sins may be wiped out, and times of refreshing may come from the Lord. The Bible contains many examples of people reconciling with one another after having experienced hurt, conflict due to sin, or misunderstanding.

I’ve been blown away at the friendships that have been forged after the massacre. I was cordially invited to speak at the homecoming celebrations of the former APLA Commander, Letlapa Mphahlele, where I met his family and party officials. Another meeting in Khayelitsha testified to the cordial relations we can have with one another, despite our many differences. Letlapa introduced me to one of the attackers, who was injured during the contact; Gcinikhaya Makoma was incarcerated at the time, before the TRC hearings. I visited him in prison many a time thereafter. Former APLA unit commander, Lindelekile Ngqisha, invited me to engage with members of the APLA Military Veterans Association (APLAMVA). An introduction to his pastor brother led to a joint feeding ministry for children during Covid. The past 30 years have been one of discovery, meeting over coffee and meals; we’ve spent time getting to know each other, discussing religion, politics, world views, and many other topics not usually discussed in polite company.

We didn't cancel each other, we didn't act in violence, but despite our differences, we communicated with respect. South Africans are the most amazing people on the planet, and we all want change. It starts with each one of us! * Charl van Wyk, Durbanville.