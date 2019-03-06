Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - In a recent article in the Mercury, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe mentioned that we are participating in the Inga electricity project and it would help to solve the energy crisis in the country. Mr Radebe, please consider the following:

EThekwini has a population of just over 3.5million. Records indicate that each person produces 1.2 tons of waste a year, of which 30% is biodegradable. In built up areas, the local authority is responsible for the collection.

Generally, it is disposed of at a landfill site. On site, the biodegradable portion decomposes producing a mixture of carbon dioxide and methane gas. At some sites, this gas is collected and used to generate electricity. However, the decomposition process is very slow, taking 20 to 30 years to complete, and the collection process only recovers about 70% of the available gas.

It was recently suggested that the decomposition process could be speeded up. Technology is available to do this but needs further development to perfect the process. Local researchers have said that they could develop such a process relatively quickly.

Using eThekwini as an example:

Assuming that the municipality collects waste from 75% (2.6million) of the residents, this will amount to 3million tons a year. Of this - 30% - or about 1million tons is biodegradable, this will produce about 5000MW of electricity per month.

Other advantages are that the electricity generation can follow the demand. In periods of low demand, the gas can be stored for periods of high demand. The World Health Organisation has forecast that, by 2050, the world population will reach 50billion of which 70% will live in built up areas, thus providing fuel to generate electricity forever.

THE MERCURY