Thank you, South Africans, for standing up for Palestine

The Palestinian Solidarity Group (PSG), like many other voices of ordinary South African civil society, are constructively and meaningfully responding to the current massacre of the Palestinian people by the Zionist apartheid Israeli occupiers. Seeing people of all ages and from all communities and organisations assemble and demonstrate outside the legislature (244 Langalibalele Street) last Thursday proved that our call, voices and cries were not in vain.

Thank you to ordinary South Africans living in Pietermaritzburg for standing up for the Palestinian struggle for self-determination and for opposing this current brutal war against defenceless and innocent children, women and men. The scenes of support and solidarity, the placard posters and banners, the pickets, the protest marches and the chants for a free Palestine and a better world for all who live in the “Holy Land” will definitely restore hope in the subjugated Palestinians. The pictures of hundreds of thousands of people standing up for Palestinians and protesting in their name shows people are concerned, and their suffering and pain is felt around the globe, even in South Africa.

Please continue the moral and good fight to liberate Palestine from the oppressive Zionist Israeli regime. The prayers, protests and voices for human rights and social justice are giving hope to the people of Palestine and Gaza. *Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].