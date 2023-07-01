Outrage and demands for impeachment should be at blowtorch intensity at President Ramaphosa for subordinating South Africa to permanent indebtedness as a vassal of globalist WEF hegemony by requiring R2 trillion to finance the false “battle against climate change” (Business Report, June 23). The utter falsehood of the claim that climate change is man-made cannot be overstated. The proof that it is a natural, historical reality, unrelated to fossil fuel emissions, is apparent for anyone who bothers to read and research beyond the propaganda which dominates the issue.

Ramaphosa’s complicity in what is euphemistically termed the “sustainable development goals” of the UN/WEF’s Environment Social Governance (ESG) strategy is easily explained. Like the other 39 so-called leaders who attended the New Global Financing summit in Paris last week, Ramaphosa and the ANC are disciples of the global government agenda to eliminate national sovereignty. The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) which Ramaphosa endorses is neither just nor honest. Given that 90% of South Africa’s energy needs are generated by fossil fuels, it should be obvious that abandoning that mode of generation spells mass impoverishment. Where is the justice in terminating the jobs of 92 000 coal workers and their 1 million dependants by closing the coal mines? How will the 20 000 petrol pump attendants and the numerous automotive industry workers fare when fossil fuel vehicles are declared illegal?

With their erroneous view that the planet is overpopulated, the globalists are using climate change as a front to justify the elimination of fossil fuels in agricultural production thereby manufacturing food shortages and nutrition deficiency. Therefore, their proclaimed goal of “sustainable development” is a monumental hoax. If the ANC is defeated by the much-hoped for coalition in the 2024 election, the goal of salvaging South Africa will be stillborn if the following policy positions are not implemented: (1) recognition of the falsehood of the globalists’ climate change propaganda and the hoax of the JETP; (2) withdrawal of South Africa from its subordination to WEF hegemony. * Dr Duncan Du Bois, Bluff.

