Implications of being married INCOP? This means that you and your spouse have a joint estate and hand in hand with that are also subject to community of profit and loss which means you are responsible for each other’s debts and obligations. This is a serious and potentially negative consequence for you should you or your spouse be running your own business or for any other reason need to protect assets from attachment by creditors. It often happens that parties only become aware of these consequences after the conclusion of their marriage.
By law you are not allowed to execute an antenuptial contract after marriage, however, Section 21(1) of the Matrimonial Property Act No.88 of 1984 (“the Act”) provides that a married couple may jointly apply to the High Court to amend their existing marital regime by the registration of a Postnuptial Contract. If the Court is satisfied with the application the Court will authorise the parties to sign a Notarial Contract- excluding community of property and community of profit and loss and either with or without the application of the accrual system- and which after registration of the Contract, will then regulate the consequences of their marriage.
In order to succeed with the application to Court the Act requires that:
sound reasons must exist for the proposed change;