Tourism key is to grow City’s economy

The City of Durban has just wrapped up another spectacular Durban July weekend, showcasing the perfect amalgamation of horse racing, fashion, entertainment and tourism. While at its core, the Durban July is a prestigious horse-racing event attracting top horses and jockeys, it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon that draws fashion enthusiasts, tourists and entertainers from across the country.

The Durban July holds a special place in the city’s calendar, shining a spotlight on Durban and all it has to offer. It serves as a catalyst for economic growth, providing a significant boost to hotels, restaurants, BnBs, and businesses that directly or indirectly benefit from the influx of visitors during this period. It is crucial to recognise and protect events like the Durban July, not only for their economic impact but also for the sense of vibrancy and excitement they bring to the city. These events are not just about a day at the races; they are about showcasing Durban’s unique culture and hospitality to the world. While the Durban July does its part in attracting much-needed tourists, it is imperative that we do more to ensure that international visitors do not overlook Durban when planning their South African itinerary.

Tourism bodies like Durban Tourism and Tourism KwaZulu-Natal play a pivotal role in promoting the city and its attractions to a global audience. However, these efforts cannot be successful in isolation. Collaboration among all stakeholders in the tourism value chain is essential. Government departments such as the Police Ministry must prioritise the safety and security of visitors, creating a welcoming environment for tourists to explore and enjoy the city.