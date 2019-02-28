File image: IOL

DURBAN - Normally when judges are appointed to the Bench, many of the paler colleagues are reluctant to put their names forward as race is a major issue which may be against them. Secondly employment or promotions in the civil service are heavily skewed towards Africans and, given the demographics of this country, this is important.

Now here is the crux - with the ruling party in power, why is it that both the pension payouts (Net1) and Bosasa were white-owned and controlled businesses where on an operational and shareholder level, no Africans were involved? To take it further, surely some African-owned businesses could have handled these jobs, maybe starting on a smaller scale.

The same with Zuma running with all his Indian friends. Why no African friends, Mr Zuma?

Even today, the Mpisanes seem to have issues.

Which then brings me to the last point about many South Africans worried about their future.

If the ruling party cannot even within its ranks find or create African businesses that are run and owned by Africans, Malema’s words about whites being our “workers” will remain true - and he forgets to mention our “bosses”, too.

- THE MERCURY