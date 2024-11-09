Why SA’s move of Taiwan’s office to Joburg matters

In recent weeks, some media outlets have spread misinformation, falsely claiming that the South African government’s decision to relocate Taiwan’s office from Pretoria to Johannesburg was made under external pressure. The reports suggest South Africa is bending to Chinese influence at the expense of its sovereignty. Such assertions fail to grasp the broader context and misrepresent the South African government’s intentions and its alignment with international law.

First, it is essential to emphasise that South Africa has long adhered to the One-China Policy, which is internationally recognised and endorsed by more than 180 countries. The principle, established in 1971 by the UN General Assembly’s Resolution 2758, asserts that there is only one legitimate government of China – the People’s Republic of China (PRC) – and Taiwan is a part of the unified China. By respecting the policy, South Africa is acting in accordance with its long-standing foreign policy commitments. South Africa’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997 and recognise the PRC was a strategic choice that aligned with its international obligations and aspirations to foster economic co-operation.

Therefore, the recent decision to move Taiwan’s Liaison Office to Johannesburg is consistent with this trajectory and the nation’s responsibility to uphold the One-China Policy. Relocating the Taipei Liaison Office to Johannesburg, the economic hub of South Africa, follows standard international diplomatic practices. As outlined in the statement from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) on October 18, capital cities are traditionally reserved for embassies and high commissions of sovereign nations.

Since South Africa no longer maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the presence of a semi-political liaison office in Pretoria created an inconsistency that needed correction. Dirco’s media statement clarifies that the Taipei Liaison Office’s role in South Africa will remain focused on trade and economic co-operation, and relocating it to Johannesburg reflects the non-political status. Such rebranding will ensure that South Africa’s diplomatic practices remain consistent with international norms, protecting its integrity and preserving its key relationships with nations worldwide.

The South African government has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty in making foreign policy decisions. As Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri pointed out, the decision to relocate the Taipei office was communicated in advance, with ample time given to the Taipei Liaison Office to comply. Ministerial and diplomatic engagements have occurred without third party interference, refuting claims that external nations dictated the outcome.

South Africa, as a sovereign nation, retains the right to engage diplomatically with other countries based on its own interests, not external influences. The One-China Policy is a bedrock principle that governs international relations with Beijing. South Africa, by upholding the policy, ensures its continued integration within the global diplomatic community. As China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated on October 18, South Africa’s decision is rooted in a globally recognised principle that rejects the notion of “Taiwan independence”.

A minority of countries resist the One-China Policy, aligning with Taiwan’s separatist agenda. In doing so, they risk isolation on the global stage. South Africa’s critics, by adopting the rhetoric of these nations, are essentially calling for the country to return to a state of international isolation – a regressive mindset reminiscent of the apartheid era. Such backward thinking threatens to undo the significant diplomatic progress South Africa has made in recent decades. Our nation’s foreign policy is built on inclusivity, peace and respect for international law, and the relocation decision is in alignment with the principles. South Africa’s decision is the right one – it respects international law, fosters economic co-operation and reinforces the country’s commitment to global peace and stability.