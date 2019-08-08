Premier Sihle Zikalala

OPINION - While honouring South African youth as the vanguard of our democratic revolution last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa described youth unemployment as a national crisis demanding practical, urgent interventions from government, the private sector and other social partners. Research tells us that more than half of South Africans aged between 15 and 24 are unemployed.

Although the Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey released recently showed that KwaZulu-Natal is among the provinces that had created more jobs in the first and second quarter, we are concerned that overall the number of young people who are not working continues to rise.

As stated by the president, this is a crisis that requires extraordinary measures. For its part, KZN has established a youth fund as a practical response to the growing chorus from young people who, well familiar with the challenges of attempting to secure jobs, are now calling for more discernible efforts to help them become active participants in the economic pipeline.

We think it is commendable that the youth fund which we launched with a R50million pledge has more than doubled to R120m in a short time. Absa bank has already set up a R70m loan facility for young people to turn their ideas into successful businesses, and a further R500m for small and medium businesses.

Central to the fledgling partnership we are trying to nurture with the business sector is innovation and an appetite for calculated risk. This, we believe, is a critical ingredient if we are serious about getting young people involved in entrepreneurship which will, in turn, make them creators of employment for their peers.

This is a stance derived from the tectonic shifts in the global market, which is influenced by technological advancements and the collapse of national borders, which has triggered unprecedented opportunities as well as competition. We need innovative and insightful young entrepreneurs that are ready for the advent of the new form of globalisation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

New generation businesses require not just desire and gusto for success, but a full grasp of the intricacies of playing at a global level. That includes the acquisition of new technical and management skills.

With SA having set itself a target to grow the economy by more than 5% to be able to reduce unemployment to 6% by 2030, as per the National Development Plan, this should serve as a springboard to inspire more innovations in the enterprising community.

It is crucial that when we talk about entrepreneurship, we strongly emphasise development of new products instead of distributing finished commercial materials, manufactured elsewhere in the world. We need business people who will conceive Proudly SA products that will contribute to wealth and job creation.

We remain resolute on our agreement with our social partners that 35% of government procurement spend had been put aside for young entrepreneurs. It is, however, incumbent among the youth to capitalise on this generous government gesture by coming up with innovative ways of conducting business.

From mentoring interns to job creation, we can all offer our expertise and resources to help enable young people to build careers and their own businesses. We urge our social partners to share with us the good work they do to create opportunities for young people. They can post their success stories on www.facebook.com/KZNGOV. The first batch of youth fund beneficiaries will be announced in a few months.

Zikalala is the premier of KwaZulu-Natal

The Mercury