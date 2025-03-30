Parliament's police portfolio committee reveals climate of fear over extortion in KZN

A parliamentary oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal has laid bare the climate of fear gripping communities around the issue of extortion related crimes. The Portfolio Committee on Police, on an oversight visit to the province, was forced to abandon plans to engage with residents on the matter as members of the public were afraid to speak out.

Last week four suspects who had been linked to cases of murder, robbery and extortion in the eThekwini District, were shot dead after they opened fire on police in Duffs Road. “The major finding during the visit has been the fear that extortions strike in the hearts of businesses and ordinary citizens. The committee had to abandon its intentions to interact with stakeholders in KZN because of the unwillingness/fear if they were to voice out their concerns,” said the committee chairperson, Ian Cameron. Extortion crimes, particularly those affecting construction projects and local businesses, are increasingly carried out by organised criminal networks, he said.

According to Cameron: “Extortion rings are generally well-coordinated and create a shadow legitimacy which has found room to prosper as a result of the trust deficit between communities and the police.” The committee has called for the adoption of intelligence-led policing and more visible investigation outcomes to rebuild community trust. “The police must actively investigate cases and provide tangible updates to those willing to report extortion,” he said.

Moreover, the committee emphasised the need for accountability within the police service, especially in light of reports that some officers are complicit in criminal activities. “Consequence management is necessary against SAPS members that are accused of participating in extortion rings. It is unacceptable to have rogue members that disregard their important role of protecting society.” The committee also raised concern over a mounting forensic backlog that is crippling criminal investigations across the country.

“The current backlog affecting all labs is standing at 140,000 (as reported two weeks ago) and possibly rising,” said Cameron. “This means that criminals who could be prosecuted are out on the streets and able to continue their misdeeds. This robs victims of the needed justice that they expect from the criminal justice system.” Despite the challenges, the committee praised efforts at the Inanda Police Station, stating that it is “testament to improvements that can be achieved when SAPS members are committed and dedicated to fighting crime.”