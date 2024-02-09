Welcome to UP - a global institution of academic excellence

Congratulations to the 8 500 first-year students who chose to study at the University of Pretoria (UP) in 2024. “We look forward to welcoming you as part of our global community dedicated to academic excellence.

“We welcome you to our diverse, dynamic community. More than a quarter of a million alumni have passed through our doors, and many are now leaders in their fields, locally and internationally.” says Interim Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Themba Mosia. A remarkable number of 2024’s admitted first-year students achieved over 95% and above in their matric results, accompanied by outstanding performances of seven or more distinctions. Gauteng’s first, second and third top matric students have all chosen to study at UP, all with 96%+ averages. In this highly competitive landscape, UP continues to attract and nurture the brightest minds, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and cultivating future leaders. “UP positions itself as a future-oriented university in all the programmes it offers,” continues Professor Mosia. “UP is one of the world’s top universities and occupies a space in the top 1.9% of universities in the world - and we are incredibly proud of our brand, reputation and educational quality. This is confirmed year on year by the escalating number of top matric achievers choosing to study at UP.”

Creating, nurturing and sustaining over a century of proven academic excellence The university stands out as the institution of choice across a spectrum of courses. UP’s Faculty of Law has once again achieved the highest ranking in Africa and secured a remarkable 65th position globally in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings. In South Africa, UP is ranked number one in Law; Veterinary Science; Accounting and Finance; Agriculture and Forestry; and Electrical and Electronic Engineering. The university is number two in Sport Science; Mathematics; Statistics; Archaeology; Architecture; and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

“UP’s purpose is to create, apply and share knowledge. We are committed to fostering a research-intensive environment, where innovation and critical thinking are at the forefront,” says Prof Mosia. Vibrant campus life Academic success is important; but life on campus is also about having fun and exploring one’s talents to be a well-rounded graduate who is ready for the world. UP takes pride in fostering a vibrant student life. There are many arts, cultural, sporting and even academic extramural activities that students can participate in. These include the FLY@UP (The Finish Line is Yours at the University of Pretoria) student support initiative, which motivates and encourages students to graduate in the minimum time by creating awareness about the resources and support available at UP for every part of the student journey. In addition to academic and other support, the university enables students to be ready for the world beyond university with free work readiness and entrepreneurial training.