Durban - For Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, it was just another day at the office as he readied himself to head out and rescue a 2.7m Black Mamba from a residence in Shallcross, south of Durban.

On Monday afternoon, Evans received a call about a snake that had slithered into a guard hut in Strawberry Street, on the border of Shallcross and Northdene.

Evans said he was told that the large snake had made its way passed a security guard, who was seated inside the hut.

"The guard kept still and remained calm while the snake curled up under a cabinet. Community members gathered to surround the hut and when I got there, the poor thing was terrified," Evans said.

He said even though the snake was very large, he could see the snake was terrified.

Evans managed to safely remove the snake from the hut.

On Sunday, Evans rescued a Mozambique Spitting Cobra from a storeroom in Wyebank, near Pinetown.

