Durban - Armed robbers shot dead a motorist in Motala Heights in Pinetown this morning. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the motorist was driving with his wife along a dirt road in the neighbourhood when a gang of armed suspects ambushed him. The incident occurred between 7am and 7.20am.

“Three suspects who were driving a white Toyota Tazz had been hiding in some bushes and two suspects jumped out and ambushed him,” Mathios said.

“One of the suspects leapt toward the vehicle and pulled open the driver’s door before firing two shots at his head,” Mathios said.

“The suspects demanded cash and a firearm from the victim’s wife and fled the scene in the Tazz with a sum of cash and her cellphone. Provincial paramedics who responded to the scene declared the victim dead,” Mathios said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane a case of murder was opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.

