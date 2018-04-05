Durban - Five men were arrested and bags of dagga seized during a raid at the Dalton Hostel in Umbilo on Wednesday night. The raid, that forms part of Operation Fiyella II, was conducted by Umbilo SAPS, along with other law enforcement units.

Umbilo SAPS Visible Policing Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Stanley Perumal, said they have noted that gangs of criminals have been using the hostel as a hideout.

“We searched two blocks of the hostel. Five suspects were arrested for dagga possession. Police also recovered dagga with an estimated street value of R10 000,” he said.

Perumal said some of the residents were not inside their rooms as they were still on holiday.

“Others living at the Dalton Hostel were happy to see police conducting the raid. Operations of this nature will continue to take place as we try our best to clean up our streets,” he said.

Last month, three people were arrested during a raid at the Dalton Beer Hall, across the road from the hostel.

Perumal said during March’s raid, police recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, three knives, a black Toyota Yaris and drugs.

The Mercury