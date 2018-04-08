Empangeni Regional Court.





According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, in May 2017, the victim was inside his prison cell at a prison in Empangeni when the accused left his prison cell, entered the victim’s cell and threatened to stab him with a sharpened toothbrush then raped him.





"The accused left a terrified victim inside his cell and went away. The victim reported the incident to a prison warder," Mbhele said.





She said Empangeni police were alerted about the incident and a case of rape was opened. It was transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.





"Manqele was immediately charged for rape and taken to court. He was convicted and sentenced, after his trial," Mbhele said.





She said that this proves that there is justice in this country to anyone who has been a victim of crime regardless of who they may be.





"The sentence will send a message to others who think that they can get away with crime, committed whilst in custody," she added.





The Mercury



