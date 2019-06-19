Durban - POLICE prevented angry protesters, who were demanding eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s 30-day leave of absence be lifted with immediate effect, from entering the Durban City Hall on Monday. As protesters, who were wearing ANC regalia, rushed towards the City Hall, police formed a human wall and stood their ground.

Protesters who were led by ANC city councillors also demanded municipal manager Sipho Nzuza vacate his position as they accused him of having betrayed Gumede.

Leaders of the march included uMlazi’s Ward 80 councillor Mthokozisi Nojiyeza, who was recently acquitted of murder charges in connection with the killing of Ward 88 councillor Sibusiso Maphumulo last year.

The protesters insisted Gumede was innocent, and Nzuza should be the one facing criminal charges.

Mayor Zandile Gumede.









“Mama Zandile is a councillor, and she didn’t sign for any tender document. Officials should be the ones facing criminal charges.

“There should be no committee meeting at the city hall, and there should be no sitting of the full council until Mama Gumede is back,” said Mbongi Hlongwa.

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) decided two weeks ago that Gumede should take a 30-day leave of absence as she has been charged with fraud and corruption in connection with a R208million Durban Solid Waste tender.

She and her co-accused are out on bail of R50000 and are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court in August.

Protesters also wanted the disbanded ANC regional executive committee (REC) to be reinstated.

The protesters from various wards brought the busy city streets to a standstill.

They marched from Durban’s North Beach to the city hall and later proceeded to the ANC regional office at Commercial City Building and called for the disbandment of the Regional Task Team, which was formed to replace the REC.

They later marched to the provincial office, but refused to hand over their memorandum to PEC members Nhlakanipho Ntombela and Bheki Ntuli.

The protesters said they wanted the ANC’s provincial and national leadership to address them on the matter, including ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala, provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, Ntombela told Independent Media that the PEC’s decision to disband the REC and to ask Gumede to take a leave of absence would not be reversed.

“There’s a decision of the PEC, which has not changed, that the mayor must take 30 days leave for the ANC to review her matter and decide on the way forward, and that decision stands until the ANC decides otherwise,” said Ntombela.

