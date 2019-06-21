Kelsi Hewitt

Durban - A young Pietermaritzburg scientist took gold at Turkey’s science fair for high school pupils, The Oguzhan Özkaya Education - Karademir Science Energy Engineering Fair (Oksef). Kelsi Hewitt from Pietermaritzburg Girls’ School and Anica Dennis from Potchefstroom High School for Girls in the North West were hand-picked to attend the fair after showcasing science projects at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair last October.

Hewitt, a Grade 8 pupil, brought home a gold medal and certificate after competing in the biology category at Oksef with her project, “Does aloe forex deter ticks?”.

The project investigated an affordable alternative to expensive chemicals used to dip livestock, and if Aloe ferox deters ticks that plague animals on farms.

Hewitt, 13, said her research found that the Aloe ferox plant showed some signs of deterring ticks.

She said she was happy that her project, which took six months to finish, won a gold medal.

“I am very happy and I was also surprised that I managed to get the gold. I did not expect it. It was an honour to represent South Africa and even more exciting to have won the first place award in my category,” she said.

Hewitt said she wanted to study veterinary science after high school as she loves working with animals.

“When I entered the regional Eskom Expo for Young Scientists last year, I had no idea I would be representing the country overseas.”

Meanwhile, Dennis won a bronze medal in the computer maths category at Oksef. Dennis’s research looked at a mobile health app that assesses a child’s symptoms and informs the user how urgently the child needs to see a health care professional.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said the girls had proven that young South African scientists could compete at the international level when given the opportunity and the support of a mentor.

“The platform provided by Eskom Expo for young scientists across the country has helped our pupils to follow their passion for research and excel on the international stage,” said Chetty.